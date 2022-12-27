Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.

SCHERERVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO