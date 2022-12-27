Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
95.3 MNC
LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard
The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
Detroit News
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree
An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
Man, 65, killed in crash south of Niles
A man was killed when an SUV hit a tree south of Niles Wednesday evening.
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Market helps curb hunger in Lake, Porter counties
"It helps families just know we can celebrate and that the food is being taken care of."
UpNorthLive.com
Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Fatal Crash
The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
nwi.life
Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville
Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
WNDU
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
abc57.com
One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
loud1033.com
Argos man killed in US 31 crash
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
WIBC.com
Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole
A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
