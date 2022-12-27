ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard

The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
LA PORTE, IN
Detroit News

Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree

An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
regionnewssource.org

Chesterton Fatal Crash

The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
CHESTERTON, IN
nwi.life

Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville

Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
WNDU

Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
NILES, MI
News Now Warsaw

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
loud1033.com

ARGOS, IN
WIBC.com

Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole

A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI

