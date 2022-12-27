Johnson county has been truly blessed by having Melissa Gentry as one of our own ... I go to the rescue barn often and every time I leave with a new story... my most memorable memory is of one Sunday... I had some goodies to drop off so I thought I'd just swing by and put them in the van...but when I pulled in ..what I saw brought tears to my eyes... there all alone she sat legs crossed in the wet gravel driveway with a puppy on her lap ..comforting it... I got out and walked over to where she was and she didn't get up ...she just sit there and raised her head up and she had tears I'm her eyes and with a soft childlike voice I heard her say ....will you help me??...his lip is hurt ...his teeth is almost thru his lip... he had been surrendered to her injured ...so I helped her and we took care of him.. if you could have just seen the hurt in her eyes when I walked up to her you would understand..
