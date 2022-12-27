ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials like to watch.
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas (new) Town...
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
ArkLaTex politics: Louisiana income taxes

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Income taxes: bah, humbug! Nobody likes them; nobody wants to pay them. Now, Louisiana lawmakers are working towards the goal of eliminating the state income tax. It may not happen soon. In fact, State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, introduced a bill a couple of years ago to...
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
Louisiana state librarian files lawsuit against Lt. Gov.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.”. Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation...
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
Professors’ favorite podcasts: Learn something new in 2023

A radio microphone (Canva Image) Sticking to New Year’s resolutions is hard, but listening to podcasts is easy. If you’d like a breezy way to improve yourself in 2023, check out these podcasts recommended by Louisiana college professors to learn about their area of expertise. Water? I barely...
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office

MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
3 arrested in deadly Vivian shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two teenagers and an adult were arrested Friday morning in connection with the shooting death Thursday of another teenager in Vivian. A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction. A 16-year-old is charged with illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Both are in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Swearing in set for new Haynesville mayor, other town leaders

HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Haynesville's new mayor, the police chief and a slate of new and returning council members will take their oaths of office Friday. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Claiborne Parish Fair Complex. It's open to the public. Roderick Hampton won the title of...
3 arrested in Vivian homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday. Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the...
