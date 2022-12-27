ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year in review: DeForest athletes made history in 2022

By By Peter Lindblad
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 4 days ago

Five DeForest freshmen made history. A successful, longtime coach retired. Two runners reached the state cross country meet, with the boys’ team winning a second consecutive conference title. After a rough start, the football team qualified for the playoffs, and the girls’ and boys’ basketball seasons ended at sectionals.

It was a year of transitions, resilience and continued success for DeForest sports, as we review the top stories that garnered headlines in 2022.

Boys Golf

They became known as the “Fab Five.” With an all-freshmen lineup, the Norskies qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.

Apparently, no team had ever reached the state meet with a starting lineup that had more than three freshmen. The Norskies were the first to do it. They won the sectional title at Oregon in June, totaling only four double bogeys as a team in a high-pressure environment.

With a one-under par 71, DeForest’s Lincoln Hottman won medalist honors, with Dawson Dregne had a 77, while Cam Goninen and Kaden Zinkle shot in the 80s and Dylan Bilderback had an 84.

Playing the Meadow Valley Course at the famed Blackwolf Run, the Norskies shot a two-day total of 690 at state. The weather was a challenge on Day 1, as DeForest shot 350 as a team. The Norskies trimmed 10 shots off that score on Day 2.

This was the third time in the last eight years that the Norskies qualified for state as a team. Zinkle tied for 64th place to pace DeForest at state, shooting a 168, with an 85 on the first day and an 83 the next day. Hottman finished in a tie for 78th.

At the Badger Conference meet, the Norskies tied for second with a 314 with Milton. Waunakee, ranked No. 2 in the state at the time, took first.

Boys Basketball

Craig Weisbrod stepped down as head coach of the Norskies, after 22 years in charge. DeForest won a Badger East Conference title in 2022, the Norskies’ first under Weisbrod’s leadership. He led the Norskies to two appearances in the state tournament, along with eight regional championships and a 345-265 record.

Weisbrod’s son, Max, had a big season for the Norskies, as he was named Badger East Conference Player of the Year. Max is now playing college ball for Northern Michigan University after also being named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Division 2 First Team. In the Badger East championship game against Milton, Max Weisbrod scored 36 points, hitting the game-winning basket with six seconds remaining. DeForest beat the Red Hawks 74-73.

The Norskies’ 2021-22 season ended in disappointing fashion, as they lost to Oregon in a thrilling 74-71 sectional semifinal loss after leading 44-32 at the half. DeForest finished 22-5 overall on the season. Coach Weisbrod retired soon afterward.

Eric Stewart was hired to replace Weisbrod as head coach. He’d served as an assistant coach for the Norskies for the prior four seasons. He also played for Weisbrod between 2007-2011.

Girls Basketball

After going 14-10 overall and 8-7 in Badger East Conference play during the regular season, the Norskies went on a deep postseason run, winning a regional title by downing Oregon 63-53 in the semifinals and then crushing Monona Grove 58-36.

Unfortunately, they ran into unbeaten, top-ranked Reedsburg in the sectional semifinals, where DeForest’s season ended in a 73-45 loss, as the Norskies finished the season 16-11. Adding insult to injury, Norski star Jaelyn Derlein injured her knee in the first half. She returned to action this fall after a grueling recovery. Derlein, who signed a national letter of intent this year to play college basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Rylan Oberg were named to the 2021-22 All-Badger Conference First Team.

Girls Cross Country

Rylan Oberg made a return trip to state, finishing 35th overall in a time of 19:51, which was “virtually the same time as last year,” according to Christopher Smith, head coach of the Norskies’ girls’ team.

Oberg was joined at state by teammate Taylor Bussiere, who ran a time of 20:45.3 at the state meet to finish 84th. As usual, the meet took place at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

At the Badger East Conference meet, the Norskies took second as a team, with Oberg finishing fifth and Bussiere raced to eighth place. They finished fifth at sectionals, hosted by DeForest at the Don Batty Cross Country Course.

Boys Cross Country

For the second year in a row, the Norskies emerged as Badger East Conference champions, with Elijah Pabon winning the individual conference title.

Pabon, a sophomore, had to stave off Fort Atkinson’s Ben Stricker, but he raced to first in a time of 16:48.4.

Four DeForest boys’ runners finished in the top 10 at conference, including Isaiah Bauer (fourth, 17:21.1), Lucas Tanner (seventh, 17:48.1) and Joe Huber (eighth, 17:56.1). All four qualified for the All-Badger East Conference First Team.

At sectionals, the Norskies finished fourth as a team but were unable to send any runners to state. Tanner led the way for DeForest, running to 17th.

Football

The Norskies entered the 2022 season having to replace all 11 starters on defense and a good portion of their offense. The schedule did them no favors.

Also, it was DeForest’s first year in the Badger Small Conference, after realignment altered the landscape of the Badger Conference. The Norskies hosted rival and defending Division 2 state champion Waunakee in the opener as a non-conference game. They then traveled to traditional power Kimberly and Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

An injury to star quarterback Mason Keyes caused him to sit out the Kimberly game. Not surprisingly, all things considered, the Norskies started the season 0-3. However, they rebounded to win seven straight games, including a 53-6 romp over Sun Prairie West in Level 1 of the playoffs.

One of the biggest stories of the year was Carter Morrison, who received all-state honorable mention from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a defensive back. He intercepted eight passes, including four in one game.

The Norskies’ season came to a close in Level 2 of the playoffs with a loss to Sun Prairie East. There were some wild games along with way, including a 42-41 win over Fort Atkinson that DeForest won with a trick play. Keyes threw for five touchdowns in the win. Taking a jet sweep, receiver Brody Hartig threw for a two-point conversion to Alex Van Ooyen to lift the Norskies to victory.

Keyes also tossed five touchdown passes in a win over Sauk Prairie that ended the regular season. Jackson Accuardi caught three of them.

Several Norskies received postseason honors, as Keyes, outside linebacker Breck Sparby-Schmid and Morrison were selected for the WFCA All-Region Team.

Girls Track and Field

Taking sixth as a team, the Norskies had what is believed to be their best showing ever as a program at the state meet. Anna Szepieniec set a new school record in the triple jump, going 39 feet, 0.75 inches, while also taking second in the 300 hurdles, as teammate Stacy Kipkoskei finished eighth in the event. Szepieniec also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles, besting her 2021 performance in the event. To cap her career, Jocie Pickhardt ran to fifth in the 400, as Esther Ekezie ran a PR (26.62) in the 200 dash.

Girls Soccer

What a year it was for Norskies’ girls’ soccer, as DeForest won a regional title and finished 16-4-1. They took third in the Badger East Conference standings, going 5-2 in league play.

The big story, though, was Rylan Oberg setting the school scoring record, as she totaled 33 goals. The previous record was 31. DeForest reached the sectional semifinals, where they fell to Sauk Prairie.

Boys Track and Field

Two school records fell at the state meet, as the Norskies’ 400 and 800 relay teams set new marks. Individually, Caleb Ekezie finished 10th in the 400 run, before helping the 400 relay team shave 0.03 seconds off the old school mark. He was joined by Sam Piontek, Bryan Sels and Aydin Kelliher. Then, the group of Piontek, Sels, Kelliher and Parker Rogalla established a new school record in the 800 relay with a time of 1:31.12.

DeForest Girls Tennis

The Norskies’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Girls’ Tennis Tournament by defeating Elkhorn’s Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams at sectionals.

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894.

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

