FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road
Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
WAFB.com
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31. Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton...
WAFB.com
What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year
The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road. Updated: 12 hours...
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
Two killed in early morning crash on US 61
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
When she was pregnant, Kaitlyn Joshua struggled to get medical care — and answers — in post-Roe Louisiana, where abortion is banned.
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
brproud.com
Teen one of two shot in Baton Rouge Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on their own.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
