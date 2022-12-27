ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31. Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton...
What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year

The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road. Updated: 12 hours...
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
Teen one of two shot in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on their own.
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
