John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. On where the program is... "I just jumped on board with those guys and the foundation was pretty much laid and I just helped with what I've seen here and there. So those guys, the guys who've been there, three, four years I just tagged along. I feel like that culture will keep going for another four or five years so, I'm just glad I get to be a part of it."
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools

247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Mike Locksley breaks silence in one-sided South Carolina war of words, willing to settle it on the field

It's been the unlikeliest of 'rivalries,' if you can call it that, this beef between South Carolina and Maryland football. It started last year when Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, upset after four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham flipped his commitment to Maryland, accused Terps coach Mike Locksley of orchestrating a fake commitment to South Carolina in order to make a bigger splash when committing to Maryland.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addresses team's 'bright future' after a thrilling 35-32 win over OU

Florida State fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate after the Seminoles pulled off a thrilling 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheeze-It Bowl on Thursday night. Florida State fell behind early, but stormed back with 17 points in the fourth-quarter points, including a go-ahead field goal with less than a minute remaining. The Seminoles defense then came up with one final stop to seal the victory and set off a wild celebration in Orlando.
SEC basketball power rankings: Kentucky, Florida dip after stumbling in conference openers

The SEC tipped off league play Wednesday and all five games were barnburners. Entering Wednesday, no league opener had more storylines than the Florida-Auburn duel between Todd Golden and Bruce Pearl. Golden coached under Pearl for two years at Auburn from 2014-16. Pearl gave Golden a welcome-to-the-SEC moment when the Tigers rallied in the closing minute to hand Florida a gut-check, 61-58 loss. But it was all love between Golden and Pearl who are very tight.
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing

Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Three stand out for 5-star TE Duce Robinson who could make Signing Day decision

Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top un-committed players still on the board but does have a good idea when he’ll be making his college choice. Robinson is the consensus top tight end in the country this year and is rated the No. 17 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was probably the nation’s best tight end a year ago, regardless of class and his upside is off the charts.
