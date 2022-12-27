With 2022 coming to an end, Nike has confirmed the hottest SNKRS releases for this year. On the top page of the SNKRS app today is a highlight reel of the most popular content and sneaker releases that have appeared on the Swoosh’s platform this year. The recap includes the top 10 “most wanted” styles in 2022 (listed below), the most liked stories, as well as the content that most resonated with its users.

