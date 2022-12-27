Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Presents "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
In December, various looks at upcoming “Year of the Rabbit” shoes from Jordan Brand surfaced. Now, the Nike subdivision has shared a full preview of the collection with accompanying apparel that complements it. Footwear options are highlighted by the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 1...
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Launches “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna Sneaker Collection
Having unveiled its Yuthanan-shot FW22 campaign, Mizuno drops the highly-anticipated “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna sneaker collection. Inspired by the tranquility of water, particularly the coastal towns of Japan, the curated series is comprised of a trio of the brand’s signature silhouettes with elevated updates. As the name suggests, the collection takes notes from the picturesque fishing village of Ine Bay, northern Kyoto, and includes “Deep Sea Blue” and “Foam White” color palettes as well as unique design details.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection
Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection. As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP x Marni Collaboration Surfaces
Early images of a collaboration between the workwear subdivision Carhartt WIP and Italian fashion house Marni have surfaced. Having introduced workwear suits earlier this year in collaboration with Kunichi Nomura, Carhartt is seen experimenting with elevated forms yet again as the brand works with creative director Francesco Risso for a vibrant mashup.
hypebeast.com
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Revives the OG Shape of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Now that the gifts have been unwrapped, the family white elephant games have concluded and Christmas celebrations have ended, we all now have our eyes set on ringing in the new year with a bang. And to spark some excitement leading up to a new batch of 365 days, all of your favorite footwear brands like.
Complex
These Are the ‘Most Wanted’ 2022 Sneaker Drops on SNKRS
With 2022 coming to an end, Nike has confirmed the hottest SNKRS releases for this year. On the top page of the SNKRS app today is a highlight reel of the most popular content and sneaker releases that have appeared on the Swoosh’s platform this year. The recap includes the top 10 “most wanted” styles in 2022 (listed below), the most liked stories, as well as the content that most resonated with its users.
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
hypebeast.com
Needles and Reebok Collide for Beatnik Mocs
Having collaborated once before in 2018 for summer-ready Beatnik sandals, Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and Reebok now come together once again for Beatnik Mocs fit for the colder months. The upcoming pairs arrive in four variations of black and sand-toned suede featuring wavy panels pieced together with exposed stitching. Reebok...
wdfxfox34.com
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
hypebeast.com
Oceanic Colors Detail the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
At the end of 2021, introduced its sustainability-focused Terrascape series of Air Maxes. Utilizing the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97, new approaches to each model favor recycled materials with design elements such as Nike Grind and the brand’s Crater foam cushioning. Various colorways have outfitted each model with the Air Max Terrascape Plus making its return in 2023.
hypebeast.com
OAMC Returns With Second Season of its Re:Work Collection
Returning with the second season of OAMC Re:Work, OAMC once again shared its artisanal approach through dye, detail, and shape. The line’s process sees ready-made items taken apart, refitted, adjusted, constructed, and overdyed. Vintage military blankets are printed with camouflage motifs and overdyed to create new garment shapes, while...
hypebeast.com
Supreme Releases a Closer Look at Its Upcoming Momoko DOLL
Supreme has just teased a closer look at its upcoming Momoko DOLL release. As a collectible toy that has been around since 2001, the 12.6-inch-tall figurines were created by Namie Manabe and PetWORKs as a side project where it was later turned mass-market by new owners Sekiguchi in 2004 – becoming a popular series in the Japanese fashion doll market.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 12 is going to have a strong 2023. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is a shoe that remains underrated. While many look at the shoes from Michael Jordan’s first few years, there is no doubt he had great sneakers near the end. The Jordan 12 is part of that, and over the years, Jordan Brand has blessed this shoe with new color schemes.
Hypebae
Mowalola Releases New Single "Box"
London-based fashion brand Mowalola has just dropped 2022’s catchiest single “BOX.”. Featuring artists Bloatedfaith and Snipersan, the Instagram-favorite label has delivered the flashy and hypnotic track, just in time for our upcoming New Year’s Eve parties. Driven by Mowalola Ogunlesi, her eponymous brand has just released a Bratz doll collaboration, so it’s clear a Y2K vibe is top of mind as we get closer to 2023. The infectious song marries the cyber-core and experimental pop genres, presenting a flashy and all-encompassing beat.
The 10 bestselling sneakers on eBay in 2022, including Yeezys, Jordans, and the controversial Nike Panda Dunk
Nike's Jordan brand and Adidas Yeezy dominate the list, but a controversial sneaker ranks No. 1.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Craft” Coming Next Year: First Look
A new Air Jordan 6 is on the horizon. Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991 while wearing the Air Jordan 6. Subsequently, the Jordan 6 became one of the best Jumpman shoes ever made. It is easy to see why the sneaker would become so popular as overall, it is just an impeccable silhouette.
hypebeast.com
HUF Taps CULT for 20th Anniversary BMX Bikes
Following a collaboration with Chocolate Skateboards for a wide range of graphic-heavy shirts, HUF now teams up with CULT once again to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand. The joint offering pays homage to San Francisco, the city which HUF founder Keith Hufnagel now calls home. The bikes feature...
