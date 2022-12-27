ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

HipHopDX.com

Kanye West-Inspired Neo-Nazi Merch Is Reportedly Being Sold Online

Kanye West-inspired merchandise is reportedly being sold by various retailers online utilizing Ne0-Nazi designs along with his Ye24 campaign logo. Marketplaces are selling t-shirts among other items emblazoned with Kanye’s 2024 presidential logo but made within a pair of antisemitic Swastikas. There are t-shirts also using the Swastika inside...
hypebeast.com

Wiz Khalifa Drops New Track “Never Drinking Again”

After weeks of teasing a new song, Wiz Khalifa has shared the single “Never Drinking Again.” True to its name, the 35-year-old artist uses the track to detail his journey with sobriety. “Just in time for New Years,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram, along with a...
HipHopDX.com

Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Switched Up On Tory Lanez

Slim Thug has shared his opinion on the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting case following the Toronto singer’s guilty verdict last week. The Houston native believes Meg was initially protecting Tory following the July 2020 shooting, but later reported the incident to police because of the way he acted in the days after.
hypebeast.com

Rumored Short List for Coachella 2023 Headliners Surfaces

Originally set to headline the canceled 2020 festival, Frank Ocean is already expected to serve as one of the headliners for Coachella 2023. Other artists to light up the stages at the event have not yet been announced, but a rumored shortlist for headliners has now surfaced. Teasing what attendees...
hypebeast.com

SZA Gets Ready for Revenge in "Kill Bill" Music Video Teaser

SZA has shared a teaser for the official “Kill Bill” music video. The 20-second clip was uploaded on social media and sees the TDE star getting dressed for revenge, zipping up and red and black jacket, preparing her katana and riding off into the night on her motorcycle. The credits reveal that the accompanying visual will be directed by Christian Breslauer and is set to release soon, although a release date was not confirmed. “It’s what y’all deserve,” SZA tweeted.
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Is Hiding From Being Served, Says Former Business Manager

Kanye West is usually omnipresent and shaking up pop culture with his antics, but he’s reportedly been missing in action in recent weeks. According to AllHipHop, the rapper and producer’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has been unable to get in contact with the polarizing rap star as he tries to sue Ye for a breach of contract.
Vibe

Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An “Absentee Narcissist”

Kel Mitchell’s eldest daughter, Allure, is breaking her silence regarding her famous father. The 21-year-old recently aired some alleged dirty laundry in a now-deleted TikTok video about the beloved actor and their seemingly estranged relationship. “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there ‘financially.'” The video was based on a trend where users call out people who’ve wronged them.More from VIBE.comDiddy Shares First Photo Of...
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
Vibe

RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight

Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
hypebeast.com

Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample

In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
Vibe

Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z

Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week. The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread. More...
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis

Less than a year after acquiring Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group, Snoop Dogg now expands on the cultural platform covering music, fashion, and entertainment to include cannabis. Announced via a teaser video on Thursday is the launch of Death Row Cannabis, displaying an animation of graffiti artist Eric Haze‘s iconic Death Row logo alongside the reveal of upcoming branded pre-roll tubes. The preview was created by artist Mylarmen with the soundtrack by Kevin Gilliam.
HipHopDX.com

RBX Recalls Heated Exchange With Suge Knight After Eating His Chicken

RBX enjoyed a short but memorable stint on Death Row Records, which was in part derailed due to him mistakenly eating some chicken that belonged to Suge Knight. The West Coast native rehashed how the chicken incident led to the fracturing of his relationship with the intimidating Death Row boss in a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue.
hypebeast.com

Hideo Kojima Says He Almost Didn’t Release ‘Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty’

Director Hideo Kojima has opened up about the difficult decision to release 2001’s Konami stealth game Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. While the game was generally praised for its detailed graphics, some critics took issue with a scene featuring a ship crashing into the island of Manhattan. In a new interview for IGN, Kojima spoke about the complex situation of releasing the game in a post 9/11 world.
HipHopDX.com

Westside Gunn Is Retiring From Rap: ‘I Don’t Have Nothing Else 2 Prove’

Westside Gunn has announced that 2023 will be the last year in which he releases new music of his own, citing a number of career accomplishments warranting his early retirement. The Griselda Records co-founder made the announcement with a series of tweets on Friday (December 30) that saw him listing...
hypebeast.com

Supreme Releases a Closer Look at Its Upcoming Momoko DOLL

Supreme has just teased a closer look at its upcoming Momoko DOLL release. As a collectible toy that has been around since 2001, the 12.6-inch-tall figurines were created by Namie Manabe and PetWORKs as a side project where it was later turned mass-market by new owners Sekiguchi in 2004 – becoming a popular series in the Japanese fashion doll market.

