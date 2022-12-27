ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Chris Rock To Headline First Netflix Live Global Comedy Event

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Chris Rock will be making comedy history as his next special with Netflix will be streamed live to a global audience.
According to a press release from the streaming platform, the new special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage , will air March 4, 2023. The new stand-up special will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, airing at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. It will also be the first comedy event to be streamed live across the globe to Netflix viewers. The venue for the special has not been announced, and there is no word on when tickets for the show will be available.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats in a statement issued last month. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The special follows up Netflix’s ambitious path to being at the forefront of live comedy. Their Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, was a massive event that featured over 330 comedians performing at 35 venues across Los Angeles, California in the spring of 2022. This also included the first-ever stand-up comedy show done at Dodger Stadium.

For Rock, whose first stand-up special Tambourine premiered on Netflix in 2018, it marks a return to Baltimore almost a year after appearing in the city in April 2022. The 57-year-old has been active on the road in the wake of the infamous moment at the Oscars earlier this year where he was slapped onstage by Will Smith. The situation occurred after Rock had made a joke about the hair of Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actor’s wife during a segment before presenting an award. It was later reiterated to the press that Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, a disease that inflicts hair loss. Smith has apologized for his actions.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

