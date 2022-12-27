Kim Kardashian Cries Talking About Co-parenting With Kanye West

In a sit-down with radio icon Angie Martinez for her IRL Podcast , style maven and reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband Ye—formerly known as Kanye West.

“Co-parenting is hard,” Kim Kardashian said. She added, “It’s really f**king hard.” The couple shares four children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian said, “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that.” She shed tears as she spoke about her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“That’s what I would want for them,” she continued. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with.”

She noted that she does her best to protect her children from their father’s online antics including his antisemitic rants and antagonizing social media posts.

Kardashian also said that she is “prepared” to answer questions when her children inevitably ask her about their dad’s behavior. She also says that despite all of the discord, she does not speak ill of West to them.

The entrepreneur said that it is getting harder to “protect” her children from the “outside world.”

“I know I’m so close to that not happening. While that’s still happening, I will protect that to the ends of the earth as long as I can.”

One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she told Martinez. “All the crazy s**t. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

The couple divorced in February 2021 after a seven-year marriage. Per reports, West pays Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support and they have “equal access” as part of their custody agreement, but Kim Kardashian has the children as much as 80% of the time.

