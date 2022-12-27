PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.

