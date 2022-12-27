ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 105

Margo Johnson
4d ago

Lake is SO fake, not even her comments are original but repeated b.s. trumpy spouts out regularly. Let me paraphrase her comments "Lake, the witch and enemy of the people is the fake"

Reply
39
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Former Republican Candidate Kari Lake responded that this is "Fake News" and a "Witch Hunt" by the Media, who are the "Enemy of the People "!

Reply(11)
25
john
4d ago

can someone show me where lakes loss in court is proof of election fraud am i missing something here or is she ready for a vacation in one of the padded rooms

Reply(5)
17
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Katie Hobbs plans to repeal Arizona’s ‘draconian’ abortion ban

After a tense election, and six days of ballot counting, Democrat Katie Hobbs officially flipped the Arizona governor’s seat, by 1 percentage point. As one of nine new governors entering 2023, Katie Hobbs is just one name you need to know. Hobbs was a social worker and has served...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’

PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy