NRVNews
Saunders, Harrietta Stiger
Jerylean “Harrietta” Saunders departed her loving family for her eternal rest with the Lord, Monday, December 26, 2022, in the ICU at Montgomery Regional hospital. Harrietta was born in Draper, VA, December 10, 1935 to the Late Ossie and Harry Stiger. Harrietta was the beloved mother to her...
NRVNews
Lancaster, Dot Phillips
Dot Phillips Lancaster, 87, passed away at her home in Dublin on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She retired from Kollmorgen. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Phillips; sisters, Barbara Phillips, Ann Baker, and Helen Monroe; brother, Davis Phillips; and her first husband, John H. Midkiff, Jr.
NRVNews
Jamison, Dionnia Rae
Dionnia Rae Jamison “Jessie”, 84 of Pembroke, Virginia departed this life to enter the gates of Heaven on December 30, 2022. Born in Giles County, Virginia on November 12, 1938 she was a daughter of the late Ray Snider and Lorraine Sanders Lamb. She was a proud Corncutter...
NRVNews
Cox, Wendy Blankenship
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Lyn Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in...
NRVNews
Charlton, Rickie Lee
Rickie Lee “Shag” Charlton, age 68, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Born May 20, 1954, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Z.G. “Buck” and Anna Mae “Ann” Charlton. Rickie...
NRVNews
Farmer, Catherine Boyd Quesenberry
Catherine Darlene Boyd Quesenberry Farmer, born 4/25/41, passed away on 12/21/22 in Florence, SC. She was predeceased by two sons, Gerald Quesenberry and Darryl Quesenberry, her parents, James Colen and Laura Boyd, two brothers and sisters-in-law and one sister. She is survived by her sister, Rachel Nadine Akers; special friend...
NRVNews
Galliher, Dorothy Johnston
Dorothy Johnston Galliher, 99, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the care of Heritage Hall – Rich Creek. She had been a resident of Ripplemead, VA, for many years. She was the daughter of the late William T. & Vinnie Stafford Johnston and was the last of her immediate family.
NRVNews
Jones, Melvin Lee
Melvin Lee “Pud” Jones, age 52, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born June 20, 1970, in Guilford County, NC, he was the son of the late Melvin Arnold and Carolyn Lee Raines Jones. Pud worked as a...
NRVNews
Kemp, William Marvin
William Marvin Kemp, 78 of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Kemp; parents, Clarence & Evelyn Kemp; and sister, Pearl Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Flora Kemp; son & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey & Tamiko Kemp;...
NRVNews
Crowder, Carolyn Coffey
Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
NRVNews
Dix, Brenda Cupp
Brenda Louise Cupp Dix was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on December 27th, 2022 at the age of 73 after a swift battle with cancer, she was holding hands with her husband, Donald Dix, as she meet the Lord. She was born to...
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
NRVNews
Perdue, Judy Kaye
Judy Kaye Perdue, 73, of Pearisburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred & Dana Stafford Perdue and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen & Jim McCormick and Phyllis & Clark Gordon. Left to carry on her...
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
NRVNews
Christiansburg Tree Collection
Christmas tree collection will run weekdays from Jan. 3-13, 2023. Please remove all lights and decorations from your trees, as well as the stand. Artificial trees, garland and wreaths will not be accepted. Leave your tree at the curb for collection. Crews will follow normal garbage collection routes, so please...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WDBJ7.com
$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
