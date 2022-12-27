ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy

Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WolverineDigest

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'

Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Athletic Director Mentioned For Prominent Job

The Big Ten may need a new commissioner amid reports of Kevin Warren seeking an NFL job. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Warren is "a strong candidate" to become president of the Chicago Bears. While nothing is complete, he's interviewed for the position in-person and is a finalist for a spot expected to fill within the next few weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH

