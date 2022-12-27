Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy
Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy
Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'
Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
Iowa announces passing of Jack Campbell's grandfather in car accident while in town for Music City Bowl
Iowa announced shortly after the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that William Smith Jr., the grandfather of senior linebacker Jack Campbell, died in a one-vehicle accident on his way to see his grandson play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Look: Ohio State Athletic Director Mentioned For Prominent Job
The Big Ten may need a new commissioner amid reports of Kevin Warren seeking an NFL job. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Warren is "a strong candidate" to become president of the Chicago Bears. While nothing is complete, he's interviewed for the position in-person and is a finalist for a spot expected to fill within the next few weeks.
Central Michigan stuns Michigan basketball, 63-61, on late 3: Game thread recap
Michigan Wolverines (7-4, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-0 MAC) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
JJ McCarthy throws second horrific pick-6, puts Michigan in giant hole vs. TCU
JJ McCarthy is not having a great night in Glendale. The Michigan QB has now thrown a pair of pick-6s in the game, putting the Wolverines in a huge hole against the TCU Horned Frogs. McCarthy was intercepted by Dee Winters at their 29-yard line. Winters returned the INT all...
