Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO