northwestmoinfo.com
(Updated) Accidental Shooting in Lucerne Leaves 20-Year Old Dead
LUCERNE, MO – Authorities have released the name of the 20-year old man accidentally shot and killed in Lucerne on Thursday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa accidentally shot himself while trying to unload a handgun. The incident took place around 12:30 pm at a residence on Highway 136 about three miles west of Lucerne. Miller had been staying at the residence with family members for approximately a month.
kttn.com
ktvo.com
kttn.com
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accused of molesting young girl 3 times
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12 on three different occasions. Kirksville police identify the suspect as Tyrel "Ty" Couch, 27, of Kirksville. According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between May 2022 and August 2022 at...
kniakrls.com
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
kttn.com
ktvo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
ktvo.com
Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield leads to child endangerment arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Christmas Eve crash has landed a southeast Iowa man behind bars on multiple charges including child endangerment. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield police officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Buchanan Avenue. When officers arrived on...
One killed and another injured in Macon County crash
A Macon County man died at a hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. The post One killed and another injured in Macon County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
ktvo.com
Eldon Dawine Rouse, 67, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Eldon Dawine Rouse, 67, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. The son of the late Orville and Myrtle (Roberts) Rouse, he was born March 22, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary (Rouse) Avey. On June 14, 2003 in Kirksville, Missouri, Eldon was united in marriage to Angie Martin.
ktvo.com
Charles Lee Still, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Charles Lee Still, 88 of Kirksville formerly of Holt, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on December 17, 2022. Charlie is now rejoined with his beloved wife Anna in Heaven. Charlie was born in Cainesville, Missouri on October 9, 1934 to Hubert and Glendola (Booth)...
ktvo.com
Charles Edward Speiser, 67 of Green City, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Charles Edward Speiser, age 67 of Green City, MO passed away on December 28, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Charles was born on April 26, 1955, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Charles Emanuel and Betty Jean (Wilbanks) Speiser. He was raised in the Green City area and graduated from Green City High School. Charles worked as an over the road truck driver and enjoyed helping on the farm. He loved reading western books and often said he was “born in the wrong century.”
ktvo.com
5-month bridge closure coming for Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Sullivan County Route E bridge over West Locust Creek is scheduled to close Jan. 9, 2023 for construction, MoDOT says. The bridge is located approximately eight miles northwest of Milan, Mo. This is the next bridge scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing...
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
ktvo.com
Virginia Nadine Johnson, 90, of Novinger, Mo.
Virginia Nadine Johnson, 90, of Novinger, MO passed away on Friday, December 23,2022 at Manor Care Nursing Home. Virginia was born on June 11,1932 to George “Calvin” and Eva (Garwood) Johnson. On August 4,1950, she was united in marriage to Emery Johnson who preceded her in death. Virginia...
ktvo.com
Adair County SB40 hosts grand opening for its new sensory room
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County SB40 hosted a grand opening for a new community resource. The organization hosted the grand opening of its brand-new sensory room on Thursday at the Community Learning Center in Kirksville. New additions to the building include a marble wall, two sensory swings, bubble...
