Charles Edward Speiser, age 67 of Green City, MO passed away on December 28, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Charles was born on April 26, 1955, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Charles Emanuel and Betty Jean (Wilbanks) Speiser. He was raised in the Green City area and graduated from Green City High School. Charles worked as an over the road truck driver and enjoyed helping on the farm. He loved reading western books and often said he was “born in the wrong century.”

GREEN CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO