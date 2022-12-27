ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Leonard Fournette tweets (then deletes) that he's playing through Lisfranc injury

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has been dealing with criticism all year long, but he silenced his doubters Sunday night with 162 total yards in a 19-16 overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fournette led the Bucs in both rushing and receiving, and providing multiple key plays that helped Tampa Bay secure the win.

As it turns out, Fournette did so despite playing through a painful foot injury.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, Fournette revealed that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury (a midfoot sprain), though he’s since deleted the tweet.

Tampa Bay has tons of key players banged up on both sides of the ball heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, but Fournette is doing his best to fight through his injury and still help the team make a third straight playoff appearance.

