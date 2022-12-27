Like points? If so, then the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl isn’t for you. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) square off in the 24th game in the Nashville bowl’s history. Normally, points are a dime a dozen in this game. In 14 of the previous game’s played, the winning team finished with 28 or more. Last year’s back-and-forth doozy between Purdue and Tennessee ended with the Boilers taking home a 48-45 OT win in thrilling fashion.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO