ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game
No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Kentucky: Final thoughts and a prediction for the Music City Bowl
Like points? If so, then the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl isn’t for you. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) square off in the 24th game in the Nashville bowl’s history. Normally, points are a dime a dozen in this game. In 14 of the previous game’s played, the winning team finished with 28 or more. Last year’s back-and-forth doozy between Purdue and Tennessee ended with the Boilers taking home a 48-45 OT win in thrilling fashion.
Look: Stetson Bennett's Admission On Ohio State Going Viral
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are favorites over the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's big College Football Playoff game. But he had an interesting admission about the underdogs. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bennett praised Ohio State as an opponent not to be taken lightly. He asserted...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum has prediction for college football world if Georgia wins back-to-back national titles
Paul Finebaum thinks that Nick Saban’s football crown could be in Jeopardy if Georgia were to win back-to-back national championships. The analyst recently joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to talk about the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups. Georgia will meet Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz gets emotional when talking about decision to play in bowl game for Jack Campbell, Riley Moss
Kirk Ferentz is old school. He’s a carry-your-lunch pail and work the 9-5 shift with no complaints kind of coach. One should expect that from a man who’s been running the show in Iowa City since 1999. Players, however, might have other opinions when it comes to bowl...
Yardbarker
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer rips officials after Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was not happy with the officiating during Friday's 45-38 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame, and he let the world know it after the game. Following the loss, Beamer scorched the game's officials, telling reporters, via Dwayne McLemore of The State, "Thank...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces passing of Jack Campbell's grandfather in car accident while in town for Music City Bowl
Iowa announced shortly after the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that William Smith Jr., the grandfather of senior linebacker Jack Campbell, died in a one-vehicle accident on his way to see his grandson play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh gives hilarious answer regarding pregame ritual with TCU HC Sonny Dykes
Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are all business headed into the CFP matchup with TCU on Saturday. But in Friday’s press conference, the Michigan head coach had time for some laughs. Harbaugh and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes sat down ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl to discuss the matchup....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan's fourth-down trick play proves disastrous in opening drive vs. TCU
No. 2 Michigan had a strong start in the game versus No. 3 TCU after a solid 54-yard from running back Donovan Edwards. After failing to secure a touchdown on a wild run from quarterback J.J. McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to go for it on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Michigan's disastrous first half in Fiesta Bowl
Michigan was looking to chase away the bad memories of its poor showing in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs opened up a 27-3 lead 1st half lead en route to a 34-11 win and an eventual national championship since 1980.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy connects with Ronnie Bell on pair of electric plays, rattles off 10 unanswered points coming out of halftime
JJ McCarthy threw a 43-yard dime to Ronnie Bell coming out of halftime. The big play was much-needed for a Wolverine offense that had mostly sputtered to that point. The play put the Wolverines in the red zone with a chance to cut into the lead. After the catch, the...
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh gets roasted for Michigan's opening-drive 4th and Goal play-call vs. TCU
Jim Harbaugh was just reminded that the “Philly Special” really isn’t all that special anymore. It has worked once, perhaps, since it was used on fourth-down-and-goal toward the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LII in 2018. Michigan drove it down TCU’s throats to the...
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
