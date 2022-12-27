Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman
A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 30
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Brenda Allen, 64, of 1105 West St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Cardill Green, 46, of 3523 University Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for OWI. Carlos Ibarra, 27, of 615 Park...
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
theperrynews.com
Redfield speeder threatens to kill arresting officer
A Redfield woman faces harassment and interference charges after allegedly threatening to kill the deputy sheriff who stopped her for speeding Wednesday evening. Ashten Christine Medina, 36, of 16507 280th St., Redfield, was charged with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
nwestiowa.com
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
iheart.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office looking for Deputy Sheriff, Detention Officer
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill a few positions--Deputy Sheriff, Detention Officer, and Communications Specialist. Listed salaries for the position vary from 59-thousand to 85-thousand dollars depending on the position. More information on the jobs are on the sheriff's office website.
KCCI.com
Reward offered in Fort Dodge homicide investigation
FORT DODGE, Iowa — As Fort Dodge police continue to investigate thehomicide of a 46-year-old man, a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Montreail Dungy, of Fort Dodge, was found unresponsive early Christmas morning. Officers began lifesaving efforts, but Dungy died shortly after. It's...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police vow to keep investigating homicide after death of person of interest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they are not giving up in trying to find answers in the death of a Des Moines woman. On Dec. 12, Natasha Williams was found dead during a welfare check. Her ex-partner Scott Lowery was declared a person of interest. Lowery was found...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half. 32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense. 29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense. Other arrests include:. 25-year-old...
Ex-cop avoids prison, but more criminal charges loom
A former police officer who admitted to repeatedly stalking a woman and also striking a man in the face will not go to prison for the crimes if he abides by the terms of his probation, court records show. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was convicted this week of felony willful injury and misdemeanor […] The post Ex-cop avoids prison, but more criminal charges loom appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Victim’s family files complaint against Roland-Story CSD, sentencing date set for Blume
ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a former Roland-Story student has filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission against the school district following a felony assault that occurred in January of 2022. Kade Blume, who was 16 at the time of the assault, was initially charged with forcible felony assault as an adult […]
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
theperrynews.com
Ankeny woman allegedly assaults West Des Moines man with knife
An Ankeny woman was arrested in West Des Moines early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting the father of her child with a knife. Kristina Alica Hanna, 21, of 3305 Northwest Buckingham Lane, Ankeny, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-use or display of a weapon. The incident began about 12:15 a.m....
Des Moines sees uptick in homicides from 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. In 2022, Des Moines police have responded to 21 homicides—an uptick from 2021, when 14 were recorded. If 2022 ends with...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
