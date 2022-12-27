ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five) (two, three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $26,000. Pick 3. 9-5-1 (nine, five, one) Powerball. 18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3. (eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
MINNESOTA STATE
Baby rescued from car driven from Alexandria and abandoned in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis reportedly rescued a baby who was suffering from hypothermia that they found abandoned in a car. According to the report, police were called to a residential area in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning where they found the car. A baby boy was in the car alone,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting

(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police. Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting. A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting. A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane. No passengers or crew members were hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

