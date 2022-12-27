Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Saunders, Harrietta Stiger
Jerylean “Harrietta” Saunders departed her loving family for her eternal rest with the Lord, Monday, December 26, 2022, in the ICU at Montgomery Regional hospital. Harrietta was born in Draper, VA, December 10, 1935 to the Late Ossie and Harry Stiger. Harrietta was the beloved mother to her...
NRVNews
Lancaster, Dot Phillips
Dot Phillips Lancaster, 87, passed away at her home in Dublin on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She retired from Kollmorgen. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Phillips; sisters, Barbara Phillips, Ann Baker, and Helen Monroe; brother, Davis Phillips; and her first husband, John H. Midkiff, Jr.
NRVNews
Cox, Wendy Blankenship
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Lyn Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in...
NRVNews
Reed, Linda Lee
Linda Lee Reed, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Rich Creek, VA. Born January 18, 1943, in Peterstown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Tilden E. and Henrietta Dunn Reed. Linda was of the Christian faith. She worked...
NRVNews
Charlton, Rickie Lee
Rickie Lee “Shag” Charlton, age 68, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Born May 20, 1954, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Z.G. “Buck” and Anna Mae “Ann” Charlton. Rickie...
NRVNews
Galliher, Dorothy Johnston
Dorothy Johnston Galliher, 99, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the care of Heritage Hall – Rich Creek. She had been a resident of Ripplemead, VA, for many years. She was the daughter of the late William T. & Vinnie Stafford Johnston and was the last of her immediate family.
NRVNews
Farmer, Catherine Boyd Quesenberry
Catherine Darlene Boyd Quesenberry Farmer, born 4/25/41, passed away on 12/21/22 in Florence, SC. She was predeceased by two sons, Gerald Quesenberry and Darryl Quesenberry, her parents, James Colen and Laura Boyd, two brothers and sisters-in-law and one sister. She is survived by her sister, Rachel Nadine Akers; special friend...
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
NRVNews
Kemp, William Marvin
William Marvin Kemp, 78 of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Kemp; parents, Clarence & Evelyn Kemp; and sister, Pearl Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Flora Kemp; son & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey & Tamiko Kemp;...
NRVNews
Perdue, Judy Kaye
Judy Kaye Perdue, 73, of Pearisburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred & Dana Stafford Perdue and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen & Jim McCormick and Phyllis & Clark Gordon. Left to carry on her...
NRVNews
Crowder, Carolyn Coffey
Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
Metro News
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
Echoes of the Past 08-01-22
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 1, 192399 Years AgoReturn Beer To Woman With BabyEighteen bottles of home-brewed beer were ordered returned to Mrs. Catherine Promere yesterday by Justice Francis P. Brady, after the woman had told the court that she was nursing a child and that the beverage...
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
