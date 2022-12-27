ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player grades: Chicago's win streak ends in loss vs. Houston

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls had their three-game win streak snapped on Monday as they were knocked off by the Houston Rockets, 133-118.

Houston jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter before Chicago rallied back in the second to take a one-point lead into half time.

In the third quarter, the Rockets came out firing, outscoring the Bulls by 11 points to take a 10-point lead into the fourth and never looked back.

DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 31 points, five rebounds, and nine assists on Monday, shooting 11-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Check out the player grades from Chicago’s loss on Monday below.

DeMar DeRozan: B+

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 31 points, five rebounds, and nine assists on Monday, shooting 11-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. DeRozan scored 17 points and dished out six assists in the first half.

Nikola Vucevic: C

Nikola Vucevic was quiet on Monday, finishing with just 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists on a poor 4-of-13 shooting from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point range. Like a lot of Chicago’s roster, and on his expiring contract, Vooch is a potential trade candidate prior to the trade deadline.

Patrick Williams: B+

Patrick Williams played an all-around good game on Monday, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 40 minutes. Williams shot 5-of-10 from the floor and was active on the defensive end, despite impressive performances from Houston’s Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Ayo Dosunmu: C+

Ayo Dosunmu got the start at point guard again with Alex Caruso out, finishing with nine points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes. Dosunmu’s offensive production has been up and down this season as he’s stepped in as a starter in Lonzo Ball’s absence.

Goran Dragic: B

Goran Dragic scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting off the bench in 17 minutes for the Bulls on Monday. Dragic is a popular trade candidate for contending teams if Chicago doesn’t find their way in playoff contention come the trade deadline.

Andre Drummond: B

In Monday’s loss, Andre Drummond finished with eight points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench. Drummond grabbed the second-most boards in the entire game in just 18 minutes which showcases his elite rebounding ability.

Coby White: A

Coby White had one of his best games of the season off the bench on Monday, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from downtown. White was the only Bull who was a positive in Monday’s loss at +17.

