Rea A. Miller
Mrs. Rea A. Miller, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away December 28, 2022, at Spring Meadows of natural causes. Mrs. Miller was born June 11, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas of the late Lloyd and Ruth Hayden Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Mr. Tom Erwin Miller and one daughter, Margaret Schemine.
Thomas Hammond
Thomas Gene Hammond, age 65, of Cunningham, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The Hammond family will have a private scattering of ashes at a later date. Thomas entered into this life on January 17, 1957, in Pontiac, MI to the late William and Micheleen Keltner...
Janice Faye Grigsby
A visitation for Janice Faye Grigsby, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Janice was born on September 1, 1937, in South Pittsburg, TN, to William and Edna Kelley. She passed away on December 27, 2022. Janice was a member of Excel Baptist Church where she loved volunteering. She also volunteered at the hospital, directed Helping Hands Outreach Program, and enjoyed traveling.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Lowe
A Celebration of Life service for Jacqueline “Jackie” Louise Lowe, age 54, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Michael Lowe. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce events and announcements for January
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the Clarksville area Chamber of Commerce’s events for the month of January. Wednesday, January 4, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.
News in Clarksville: Buc-ee’s, Marcelina, license plate readers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location at Exit 1: Buc-ee’s, the record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots, is making its way to town. READ MORE. Clarksville Now Wrapped: Your...
Dawn Greenhill-Schuster
Dawn Greenhill-Schuster, 47, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Dawn was born on May 5, 1975, in Cheboygan, MI, daughter of Terry and Diana Greenhill. She was preceded in death by her father. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Anthony B. Schuster; son, Matthew...
West Creek boys place 1st in Battle of the Borders basketball tournament
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the past three days, West Creek high boys’ basketball played in the Battle of the Borders tournament. The Coyotes ran the table during their three games, which included winning the championship. West Creek beat the likes of Trigg County (Kentucky), Covington High and Todd County Central, whom they defeated in the finals.
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
Public Library holds NOON Year’s Eve Balloon Drop for hundreds of children, families | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Libraries aren’t always a quiet place: On Saturday, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library was filled with singing and dancing as the library celebrated the end of 2022 with a Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop. More than 1,300 kids and adults counted down...
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
Clarksville Police ramp up presence during New Year’s Eve
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will have an increased presence on New Year’s Eve. Officers will participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) efforts to increase impaired driving enforcement. CPD encourages everyone to celebrate safely, which will also be a focus of CPD. New Year’s...
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
Weekend weather: Rain coming this weekend ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rain is on the way to wash all the salt off our roads and cars, and if we’re lucky, it won’t interfere with New Year’s weekend plans. There’s a 100% chance of rain Friday night, followed by a 60% chance Saturday...
What’s it like to deliver pizza in a winter storm? Domino’s drivers faced ice and negative temps
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the winter storm took shape last week, most people planned to stay indoors and off the dangerously ice-covered roads. However, that didn’t include everyone. Whether you were expecting a package from Amazon or a pizza from Domino’s, wait times were higher than...
