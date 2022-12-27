ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy

Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa vs. Kentucky: Final thoughts and a prediction for the Music City Bowl

Like points? If so, then the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl isn’t for you. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) square off in the 24th game in the Nashville bowl’s history. Normally, points are a dime a dozen in this game. In 14 of the previous game’s played, the winning team finished with 28 or more. Last year’s back-and-forth doozy between Purdue and Tennessee ended with the Boilers taking home a 48-45 OT win in thrilling fashion.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'

Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State WR, insists schools have contacted him to transfer

Star Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka casually brought up potential NCAA violations by other schools Thursday morning. At Ohio State’s media day ahead of the CFP Peach Bowl, Egbuka insisted that other schools have contacted him to transfer from Ohio State, though he stated that he is “content” with where he is at.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz answers whether criticism from Iowa fanbase often gets back to him

Brian Ferentz has faced his fair share of criticism as the Iowa offensive coordinator and son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. The younger Ferentz played for Iowa from 2001 to 2005. Ferentz went undrafted in 2006, and spent time on the Atlanta Falcons’ and New Orleans Saints’ practice squads before joining the New England Patriots as a scouting coach.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

CFP analyst explains Ohio State's keys to upsetting No. 1 Georgia

College football analyst Heather Dinich believes Ohio State “absolutely” has what it takes to down No. 1 and undefeated Georgia in the Peach Bowl. She named her keys to Ohio State pulling off the upset, namely placing emphasis on the offensive line versus dominant Georgia DL Jalen Carter. She also mentioned limiting big, explosive plays from Georgia’s offense and not letting the game get out of hand early.
COLUMBUS, OH

