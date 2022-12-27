Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy
Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Kentucky: Final thoughts and a prediction for the Music City Bowl
Like points? If so, then the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl isn’t for you. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) square off in the 24th game in the Nashville bowl’s history. Normally, points are a dime a dozen in this game. In 14 of the previous game’s played, the winning team finished with 28 or more. Last year’s back-and-forth doozy between Purdue and Tennessee ended with the Boilers taking home a 48-45 OT win in thrilling fashion.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State releases Peach Bowl status report, one player listed as game-time decision
No. 4 Ohio State is set to take on the defending national champions in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes have released their final injury report as some players are coming back healthy and one player is being named a game-time decision. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is the...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'
Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
saturdaytradition.com
Lane Kiffin alleges Texas Tech player spit on, potentially used racial slur towards Ole Miss player
Lane Kiffin said that a Texas Tech player may have potentially used a racial slur and spit on an Ole Miss player following the Rebels’ loss to the Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl. Kiffin spoke to the press, discussing what went down in Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl. An...
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State WR, insists schools have contacted him to transfer
Star Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka casually brought up potential NCAA violations by other schools Thursday morning. At Ohio State’s media day ahead of the CFP Peach Bowl, Egbuka insisted that other schools have contacted him to transfer from Ohio State, though he stated that he is “content” with where he is at.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz answers whether criticism from Iowa fanbase often gets back to him
Brian Ferentz has faced his fair share of criticism as the Iowa offensive coordinator and son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. The younger Ferentz played for Iowa from 2001 to 2005. Ferentz went undrafted in 2006, and spent time on the Atlanta Falcons’ and New Orleans Saints’ practice squads before joining the New England Patriots as a scouting coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Iowa caps off 2022 season by holding Kentucky scoreless in Music City Bowl
Iowa football ended the 2022 season by showing out against Kentucky. The Hawkeyes dominated the Wildcats in the Music City Bowl. Mark Stoops did not have a great time against his alma mater. Iowa actually showed some life on offense during the game. This was without Spencer Petras or Alex...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces passing of Jack Campbell's grandfather in car accident while in town for Music City Bowl
Iowa announced shortly after the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that William Smith Jr., the grandfather of senior linebacker Jack Campbell, died in a one-vehicle accident on his way to see his grandson play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart keeps Ohio State fans guessing during Georgia's open practice period
Kirby Smart spent a decade working under Nick Saban on his staff with the Miami Dolphins and Alabama. Saban, the G.O.A.T. of college football, has been known for his ability to keep the public eye guessing during intense matchups. Smart might have pulled a trick out of the master’s book...
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan thankful for teaching role with Minnesota football, final game at Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan is thankful. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream as a college quarterback and for the extra season with Minnesota thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver. More than anything, Morgan is thankful to call himself a Golden Gopher for life. The program is likely...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy connects with Ronnie Bell on pair of electric plays, rattles off 10 unanswered points coming out of halftime
JJ McCarthy threw a 43-yard dime to Ronnie Bell coming out of halftime. The big play was much-needed for a Wolverine offense that had mostly sputtered to that point. The play put the Wolverines in the red zone with a chance to cut into the lead. After the catch, the...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP analyst explains Ohio State's keys to upsetting No. 1 Georgia
College football analyst Heather Dinich believes Ohio State “absolutely” has what it takes to down No. 1 and undefeated Georgia in the Peach Bowl. She named her keys to Ohio State pulling off the upset, namely placing emphasis on the offensive line versus dominant Georgia DL Jalen Carter. She also mentioned limiting big, explosive plays from Georgia’s offense and not letting the game get out of hand early.
