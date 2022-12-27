ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Selma agencies spread Christmas joy with toy, food giveaways

Many Selma groups hosted toy and food giveaways leading up to Christmas Day, and agency leaders say they all had plenty to give to folks in need and that led to plenty of smiles. Giveaways were held by city council members and the Selma Housing Authority. Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark

Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Melanie Morrison of Prattville

Melanie Morrison is the head of Montessori school at Hampstead in Montgomery. It provides education for children 12 months through 6-years-old. “Everyone loves her and they know how hard she works. She gives 100% every day and every family and every child can see that,” said her nominator Hope Riley.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Rosie B. Thomas

Rosie B. Thomas, age 91, of Selma, passed away Dec. 18. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Jacqueline Oliver

Jacqueline Oliver, age 80, of Selma passed away Dec. 14. Graveside services were scheduled for Dec. 24, at 11 a.m. from the Isabella Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
SELMA, AL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation

On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
MANHATTAN, KS
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Deacon Arthur L. Capers

Deacon Arthur L. Capers, age 68, of Selma, passed away Dec. 17. Funeral services have been scheduled for Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. from the Shiloh Baptist Church with Reverend Joshua Davis, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Live Oak Cemetery.
SELMA, AL
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Sharon Lanette Blue

Sharon Lanette Blue, age 76, passed away Dec. 16. Funeral services were Dec. 19, from the chapel of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Interment followed at Jones Baptist Church Cemetery.
JONES, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Carolyn Massey

Carolyn Massey, age 77, of Hayneville, passed away Dec. 12, at Orchard Health Care. Services are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Selma Funeral Home.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Robert Dale Averette

Robert Dale Averette, age 58, of Maplesville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 14. Funeral services were Dec. 18, from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home with Shane D. Ogle officiating.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL

