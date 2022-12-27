Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma agencies spread Christmas joy with toy, food giveaways
Many Selma groups hosted toy and food giveaways leading up to Christmas Day, and agency leaders say they all had plenty to give to folks in need and that led to plenty of smiles. Giveaways were held by city council members and the Selma Housing Authority. Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie...
selmasun.com
Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark
Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Melanie Morrison of Prattville
Melanie Morrison is the head of Montessori school at Hampstead in Montgomery. It provides education for children 12 months through 6-years-old. “Everyone loves her and they know how hard she works. She gives 100% every day and every family and every child can see that,” said her nominator Hope Riley.
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Rosie B. Thomas
Rosie B. Thomas, age 91, of Selma, passed away Dec. 18. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Jacqueline Oliver
Jacqueline Oliver, age 80, of Selma passed away Dec. 14. Graveside services were scheduled for Dec. 24, at 11 a.m. from the Isabella Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban gets honest about Kansas State motivation
On the rare occasion that Alabama doesn’t reach the College Football Playoff, they have struggled when they aren’t playing for a national championship. Alabama fans and head coach Nick Saban hope that isn’t the case Saturday when the Tide faces Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite...
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Deacon Arthur L. Capers
Deacon Arthur L. Capers, age 68, of Selma, passed away Dec. 17. Funeral services have been scheduled for Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. from the Shiloh Baptist Church with Reverend Joshua Davis, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Live Oak Cemetery.
Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left
When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures. He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night. “This has...
Nick Saban gave transfer portal entries chance to play in bowl game
NEW ORLEANS – The Alabama players that entered the NCAA transfer portal when the Dec. 5 window opened could have played in tomorrow’s Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban said. “Even though we didn’t have any opt-outs, we have like 10 guys that got in the transfer portal,”...
What Kansas State players think of Alabama, if it has something to prove
We’re less than 24 hours from Alabama facing Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. It’s a rainy day here in New Orleans as the fans arrive. Just flipping through the notebook for a little more perspective on the matchup you’ll see at 11 a.m. CT from the Superdome.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Sharon Lanette Blue
Sharon Lanette Blue, age 76, passed away Dec. 16. Funeral services were Dec. 19, from the chapel of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Interment followed at Jones Baptist Church Cemetery.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Carolyn Massey
Carolyn Massey, age 77, of Hayneville, passed away Dec. 12, at Orchard Health Care. Services are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Selma Funeral Home.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Robert Dale Averette
Robert Dale Averette, age 58, of Maplesville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 14. Funeral services were Dec. 18, from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home with Shane D. Ogle officiating.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
