New Orleans, LA

Second Warehouse District murder in a week

 4 days ago

The call came in before 9am Tuesday morning.

A man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body.

The victim was found in the 300-block of Julia Street near the intersection with South Peters.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital where they died.

This is the second killing to take place in the Warehouse District to happen in a week.

On the Friday before Christmas a stray bullet found Brandon “Boogie-B” Montrell who reportedly was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Rouses Market on Barrone Street.

Both shootings are under investigation.

