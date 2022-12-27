Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm
What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Food being distributed in Buffalo at noon on Thursday to help those affected by storm
"We will turn that tragedy into something good," Pastor Giles said. "We want to use this to heal the community."
Buffalo police arrest 10 for looting amid deadly winter storm
Officials in Buffalo, New York said Wednesday night that 10 arrests had been made in response to looting following a deadly winter storm that ravaged the region over the Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department said the arrests were conducted by its newly created anti-looting task force. The group was...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Several families lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard
Several families in the Glenwood neighborhood in Buffalo lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
‘I had to do it’: Driver broke into school to save himself and others during Buffalo blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — In the wake of the deadly blizzard which claimed more than three dozen lives in western New York, police are crediting a stranded driver with heroic actions that saved others who were trapped in dangerous winter conditions. The Cheektowaga Police Department said in a Facebook post...
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. As a deep freeze eased into milder weather, the […]
Move Your Car To One Of These 36 Locations To Clear Your Street In Buffalo
The travel ban for the city of Buffalo was lifted at midnight, according to Mayor Byron Brown, but that doesn’t mean the roads are completely clear.
Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD
In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
10,000 Customers Still Without Power In Buffalo Area Due To Blizzard
With temperatures still below freezing, at least 10,000 Buffalo and Western New York residents are still without power. Some have been left in the dark for three days due to the destruction caused by the blizzard. The high today will only be around 27 degrees and there will be snow this morning.
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
