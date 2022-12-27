ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Buffalo police arrest 10 for looting amid deadly winter storm

Officials in Buffalo, New York said Wednesday night that 10 arrests had been made in response to looting following a deadly winter storm that ravaged the region over the Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department said the arrests were conducted by its newly created anti-looting task force. The group was...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. As a deep freeze eased into milder weather, the […]
Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD

In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
