Beware: Deceptive Black Ice Causing of Accidents on Area Roads
Washington State Patrol is warning motorists to slow down. While temperatures climbed into the 40's on Wednesday, the overnight low dipped below 30 degrees, causing some wet areas to freeze. Troopers responded to two different roll-over collisions on SR 395 just south of Connell. What is black ice and what...
Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures
(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.
Pasco Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Blaze
(Pasco, WA) -- An abandoned home catches fire in Downtown Pasco Thursday morning. This happened around 4am off 609 Clark Street. Crews arrived on scene to find the house with smoke and flames visible from the interior and exterior of the home. Neighbors told arriving firefighters people thought to be homeless had been been breaking into the home and coming and going from time to time. Nobody was found inside and both water power to the home had long since been shut off. One firefighter had what's described as a minor medical incident at the end of the fire response and was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured. The extent of how badly the firefighter was hurt is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters
Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
Benton County to Get $2.7 Million for Mental Health Center
The new regional mental health and recovery center being created in the Tri-Cities will get money from the state. The Three Rivers-Behavioral Health Recovery Center gets $2.7 million. The WA State Department of Commerce announced Friday that of some $20.4 million in funding, this Benton County project will get $2.7...
Kennewick Fire Crews Called to Same Home Twice Within 24 Hours
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Fire Department says they were called out to the same home within 24 hours on two separate fire calls. This happened at a home 9004 West Klamath Court Tuesday evening around 5:30pm. Engines from both Kennewick and Richland Fire responded and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out in approximately 20 minutes. Extensive smoke, heat, and fire damage was observed throughout the home, rendering the house unable to be occupied until substantial repair work is completed. Kennewick reports they were called back to the same home around 9am Wednesday morning on another fire call.
Kennewick Fire Crews Battle Elusive Fire Inside Home
Kennewick Fire crews responded to a home the morning after a fire was put out at a home, and found flames had kicked up again. Crews had responded Tuesday night to a residence at 9004 West Klamath Court and put out a fire that was on the backside of the home. It caused extensive damage to the structure, making it unliveable until extensive repairs were made.
Do Not Buy! Franklin County Fire District 3 Hit By Logo Scam
(Pasco, WA) -- In a Facebook Post, Franklin County Fire District 3 says they've discovered their agency has been hit by the so-called clothing scam. That is a scan designed as a fundraiser that offers to sell branded clothes with the agency's logo emblazoned on them. Franklin County Fire District 3 says they do not sell anything with their official logo on it. And these sales are not authorized or approved by Franklin County Fire District 3. In fact, if you order anything from the fake seller, you may get no merchandise at all.
Drone, Footprints in Snow Help Locate Wanted Federal Suspect
Footprints in the snow Christmas Day helped officers apprehend a suspect who was wanted on Federal drug charges. Christmas Day, West Richland Police had the man under surveillance. WRPD did not divulge how they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Christmas Day, but they spotted Jeremy Hendricks driving...
Man Using Lighter to Melt Spray Foam Insulation Triggers Housefire
A fire that badly damaged a Kennewick home last Wednesday was triggered by a strange cause, say fire officials. Fire investigators report what started the fire that displaced family. Wednesday, December 21st around 7:50 AM Kennewick Fire crews were dispatched to a two-story residence at 5220 South Auburn Place and...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
Officers Seek to Locate Franklin County Prowler [VIDEO]
Strange 'prowler' sought by Franklin County Deputies. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this man was seen walking and lurking around a Franklin County residence on Thursday. Deputies did not say where this incident occurred, but the homeowner was shaken enough that they reported it to authorities. They said...
Electrical Issue Blamed for Franklin County Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say electrical issues are likely the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed this home on Haugen Road. Fire officials say the smoke alarm did not go off until the family was evacuating. The mobile home, located about 8 miles northeast of Pasco,...
No-Chase Laws Prevent Richland Police from Catching Burglary Suspect
Another example of how the 2021 laws passed by the state legislature are affecting law enforcement. Richland Officer not able to directly chase car theft suspect. Wednesday, Richland Police received a call about a possible burglary taking place in North Richland. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect fleeing, they jumped in a maroon sedan and sped off.
WSDA: Japanese Beetles Have Spread
Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.
[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?
If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
List of Warming Shelters in The Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The following is a list of temporary warming shelters that are serving the Tri-Cities (warning: may not include all locations) (Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Health District)
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
Suspect Sought for Auto Theft, Skipping Court in Kennewick
Kennewick PD is searching for this suspect. Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for this rather tall car thief. Thomas Mead, hometown not listed, is sought by the Kennewick CAT team in connection with auto theft, as well as charges he skipped court dates. Mead, 27, is rather tall, 6; 5"...
