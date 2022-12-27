Animals Found to Play Crucial Role in Reforestation Despite Significant Decline of Wildlife Populations by 70%

Read full article on original website
Based on Aerial Images, Researchers Have Created a Nationwide Map of Model Tree Carbon Content
Rwanda, as the first country, can now display a national inventory based on the mapping from each individual tree's carbon stock. In cooperation with Rwandan authorities and researchers, researchers at the University of Copenhagen devised a method to accomplish this task. Carbon stock of Rwandan trees as seen above. Current...
Bering Land Bridge Connecting Asia and North America Did Not Develop Until Roughly 35,700 Years Ago
The Bering Land Bridge, which connects Asia to North America, did not appear until roughly 35,700 years ago, or less than 10,000 years before the peak of the last ice age, according to a recent study that reconstructs the history of sea level at the Bering Strait (known as the Last Glacial Maximum).
New Species of Monotropastrum Humile Plant With Rosy Pink Flowers
The monotropastrum humile plant, which resembles a ghost and is found in woodlands throughout East and Southeast Asia, was believed to be one species only. Botanists have made a significant new discovery that fundamentally alters our understanding of this odd-looking plant genus: a rosy pink-colored variant is actually a brand-new species.
US Government Says North Atlantic Right Whale Will Remain Under the Endangered Species Act
North Atlantic right whales have been designated by the US government to remain under the Endangered Species Act. This means that continued special protection and conservation efforts will be applied to the whale species. Endangered Species Act. The US federal government on Tuesday, December 27, stated the fading North Atlantic...
