Logan, UT

Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023

Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
Classic Dining: Brother Juniper’s

Brother Juniper’s is famous for its breakfasts. And large portions. That harkens back to the restaurant’s namesake, Brother Juniper, says Patrick Koplin. He and his wife, Darya, own and operate the iconic restaurant near the University of Memphis. Patrick’s sister, Sarah Elliott, another owner, also has operated the restaurant. And founder Jonathan Koplin and his wife, Pauline, are still owners as well.
West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Crash injures four in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
Fight or flight at White Station

A few things come to mind when hearing the words White Station High School: academic, diverse and “fight station.” Fight station describes the school’s history of fights between students; compared to “academic” and “diverse,” it is not a phrase Spartans are proud about.
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
One dead, three hurt after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. on Brooks road near Fleetbrook and Dogwood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police had the area […]
