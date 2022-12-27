Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
actionnews5.com
Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
The Daily South
Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee
Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to the Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from...
This Is Memphis' Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Memphis over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Brother Juniper’s
Brother Juniper’s is famous for its breakfasts. And large portions. That harkens back to the restaurant’s namesake, Brother Juniper, says Patrick Koplin. He and his wife, Darya, own and operate the iconic restaurant near the University of Memphis. Patrick’s sister, Sarah Elliott, another owner, also has operated the restaurant. And founder Jonathan Koplin and his wife, Pauline, are still owners as well.
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Crash injures four in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
City files response to Alicia Franklin lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has responded to a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was raped by the same man accused of kidnapping and killing a Memphis woman as she jogged. Alicia Franklin has sued the city and the Memphis Police Department over its...
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Woman creates fitness program with those with special needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month’s Mid-South Hero cares for the mind, body and soul. Jan Averwater has been at Christ Church since 1990. When the director of fitness and wellness position opened up, Jan applied, and after being chosen, she found a new passion. “God just kept me...
whitestationscroll.net
Fight or flight at White Station
A few things come to mind when hearing the words White Station High School: academic, diverse and “fight station.” Fight station describes the school’s history of fights between students; compared to “academic” and “diverse,” it is not a phrase Spartans are proud about.
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
actionnews5.com
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
Men wanted after firing shots at Memphis home on Christmas morning, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are wanted after they fired shots at a Memphis home early Christmas morning, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Monday on Kerr Avenue. A video shows three men exiting a dark-colored Infiniti FX35 and firing...
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
One dead, three hurt after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. on Brooks road near Fleetbrook and Dogwood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police had the area […]
