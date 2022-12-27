A zoo in Memphis has decided to return two giant pandas to China as the loan agreement between the two came to an end.In a statement on Facebook, Memphis zoo announced that the two pandas Ya Ya and Le Le will make the journey back to China within the next few months as the loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens is about to end.“Ya Ya and Le Le have been integral parts of the Memphis community for the past 20 years and we are grateful for the time we were able to spend with them. During...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO