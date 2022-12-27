ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Fans flocking to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening. Appeals court rules state can enforce new 15-week abortion ban. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most...
GLENDALE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener

No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction

Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene

The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation

(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Area of downtown Phoenix designated as "Clean Zone" for temporary signage

Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Another round of wet weather ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday brought a nice shot of rain to Arizona. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according to the rainfall totals, the average around the Valley gauges has been half of an inch with 100% coverage. Great news as we end the year. Plan...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fsrmagazine.com

BJ's Restaurants Opens in Goodyear, Arizona

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. announced the opening of its restaurant in Goodyear, Arizona. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened yesterday, December 28, 2022, on a free standing pad in the newly developed Civic Square retail, office and entertainment development located at the northeast corner of North 150th Drive and West McDowell Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.
GOODYEAR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy