Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Fans drive, make last minute changes to get to Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Bowl is just days away, but because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, many TCU and Michigan fans are still figuring out ways to get to the Valley. “We say that we bleed purple, like for real,” said David and Karly Bobo, die-hard TCU fans....
AZFamily
Fans flocking to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale
Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening. Appeals court rules state can enforce new 15-week abortion ban. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener
No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Phoenix New Times
The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene
The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
AZFamily
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
AZFamily
Area of downtown Phoenix designated as "Clean Zone" for temporary signage
Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm moving in New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
AZFamily
Another round of wet weather ahead for Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday brought a nice shot of rain to Arizona. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according to the rainfall totals, the average around the Valley gauges has been half of an inch with 100% coverage. Great news as we end the year. Plan...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
fsrmagazine.com
BJ's Restaurants Opens in Goodyear, Arizona
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. announced the opening of its restaurant in Goodyear, Arizona. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened yesterday, December 28, 2022, on a free standing pad in the newly developed Civic Square retail, office and entertainment development located at the northeast corner of North 150th Drive and West McDowell Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.
Comments / 0