Read full article on original website
Related
Table Talk Pies expands to Canada with purchase of bankrupt Pâtisserie Gaudet
Worcester’s Table Talk Pies will soon be baking its pies in Canada. The popular pie company recently acquired Pâtisserie Gaudet in Acton Vale, a town in southcentral Québec. The 70-year-old pie manufacturing company, which owned two facilities in Canada, declared bankruptcy for nearly $24 million on Aug. 4.
Famous Brazilians express thanks and love to Pelé following his death
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known globally as the soccer star Pelé, died at 82 on Thursday in São Paulo from multiple organ failure after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021, according to the AP. Since his global debut at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, his two-decade...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0