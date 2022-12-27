Tomlin Notes-Injuries, playoff scenarios, Franco respect

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Probably the most newsworthy bit from the Mike Tomlin news conference on Tuesday morning is the likely return of a starting safety.

“I’m assuming that TE (Terrell Edmunds) is going to push back to availability but I didn’t want to be presumptuous. We will let his participation and the quality of his participation be our guide. I fully expect him to be available to us.”

Signing only a one-year contract, Edmunds is the Steelers fifth leading tackler and fourth on the team in solo stops. He has three passes defended, a pair of tackles for loss and a sack this year.

Tomlin said they will see how the week plays out for linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and safety Tre Norwood (hamstring). He mentioned no other injuries that would put anyone in doubt, other than special teamer Marcus Allen who is out after biceps surgery.

Scenario Study

Tomlin said they will focus on the things in their control Sunday night in Baltimore and not worry about what has to happen outside of them winning to return to the playoffs.

“We acknowledge those scenarios and things exist,” Tomlin said. “But all of those things and scenarios existed since September 11, since we started the team. Every time we step on the field there is higher urgency. You get 17 opportunities to state a case for yourself. We aren’t going to waste any time talking about it. We didn’t waste any time talking about it in September.”

Reflecting

Knowing it was going to be emotional, Tomlin praised his team for being able to understand what Saturday night would be like. He thought his team balanced preparing to play with also grasping the bigger picture of Franco Harris’ number being retired.

“I was really appreciative of the environment,” Tomlin said. “I think we all had a certain level of anticipation of the type of environment we were going to be in. I think that aided us in terms of preparing ourselves and the players for it so we appreciate it and not fight against it.

But enjoy it while at the same time being able to be collectively focused at the task at hand.”

“I can’t say enough about the guys in terms of their ability to absorb that responsibility while at the same time staying focused in making the required plays to win the game.”