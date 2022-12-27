ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tomlin Notes-Injuries, playoff scenarios, Franco respect

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Az3YM_0jvjh3j300

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Probably the most newsworthy bit from the Mike Tomlin news conference on Tuesday morning is the likely return of a starting safety.

“I’m assuming that TE (Terrell Edmunds) is going to push back to availability but I didn’t want to be presumptuous. We will let his participation and the quality of his participation be our guide. I fully expect him to be available to us.”

Signing only a one-year contract, Edmunds is the Steelers fifth leading tackler and fourth on the team in solo stops. He has three passes defended, a pair of tackles for loss and a sack this year.

Tomlin said they will see how the week plays out for linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and safety Tre Norwood (hamstring). He mentioned no other injuries that would put anyone in doubt, other than special teamer Marcus Allen who is out after biceps surgery.

Scenario Study

Tomlin said they will focus on the things in their control Sunday night in Baltimore and not worry about what has to happen outside of them winning to return to the playoffs.

“We acknowledge those scenarios and things exist,” Tomlin said. “But all of those things and scenarios existed since September 11, since we started the team. Every time we step on the field there is higher urgency. You get 17 opportunities to state a case for yourself. We aren’t going to waste any time talking about it. We didn’t waste any time talking about it in September.”

Reflecting

Knowing it was going to be emotional, Tomlin praised his team for being able to understand what Saturday night would be like. He thought his team balanced preparing to play with also grasping the bigger picture of Franco Harris’ number being retired.

“I was really appreciative of the environment,” Tomlin said. “I think we all had a certain level of anticipation of the type of environment we were going to be in. I think that aided us in terms of preparing ourselves and the players for it so we appreciate it and not fight against it.
But enjoy it while at the same time being able to be collectively focused at the task at hand.”

“I can’t say enough about the guys in terms of their ability to absorb that responsibility while at the same time staying focused in making the required plays to win the game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills and Bengals Will Wear Coolest Uniform Matchup of the Season

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to hold the lead as the number one seed in the AFC this Monday night, when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. The Bills will clinch the AFC's number one seed with two wins to close the season. They can also win the AFC if they win one of the last two games, with the Kansas City City Chiefs losing one of their final two matchups.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
nbcsportsedge.com

Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns

Myles Garrett was fined and benched for the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive series against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, a conspicuous absence for a captain and face of the franchise. Garrett, however, is not holding a grudge despite the high-profile nature of his discipline. Garrett called the incident a “miscommunication” that would not happen... The post Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy