ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona, According To Guy Fieri

By Dani Medina
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a7ej_0jvjh04s00
Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best ?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Arizona, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Paradise Valley Burger Company in Phoenix. Here's what Mashed said about it:

If you like creative, gourmet, and seriously loaded burgers, then you have to check out Paradise Valley Burger Company in Phoenix, Arizona. Besides wowing Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, you've also seen this joint on Man vs. Food ... oh, and it was also named the best burger in Arizona by the Travel Channel. Need we say more? Fieri chowed down on the Country Fried Burger and the Booze Burger (smothered in green chili, bacon, vodka cream sauce... wow). But the restaurant is also known for its Brûlée Burger that's served on a burnt sugar bun.

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.

Comments / 10

DEK95AZ
2d ago

Uhhh obviously has never eaten at the Texaz Grill at 16th St. and Bethany Homes ? Darn good neighborhood eating!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country

A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure

A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location

A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
GLENDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
Robb Report

Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey

Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
TEXAS STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy