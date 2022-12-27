This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona, According To Guy Fieri

Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best ?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Arizona, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Paradise Valley Burger Company in Phoenix. Here's what Mashed said about it:

If you like creative, gourmet, and seriously loaded burgers, then you have to check out Paradise Valley Burger Company in Phoenix, Arizona. Besides wowing Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, you've also seen this joint on Man vs. Food ... oh, and it was also named the best burger in Arizona by the Travel Channel. Need we say more? Fieri chowed down on the Country Fried Burger and the Booze Burger (smothered in green chili, bacon, vodka cream sauce... wow). But the restaurant is also known for its Brûlée Burger that's served on a burnt sugar bun.

