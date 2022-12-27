Read full article on original website
Related
Dense fog covers New York City, North Jersey on New Year’s Eve morning
NEW YORK, NY – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog warning for North Jersey and New York City at 8:16 am. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile and drivers are expected to use extreme caution on the roadways. The fog warning is in effect until 11 am this morning. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the National Weather Service said. Fog will be denser in low-lying coastal areas and around lakes and rivers. Today, tens of thousands The post Dense fog covers New York City, North Jersey on New Year’s Eve morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dozens Of Kids Are Catching Measles In Ohio
Columbus, OH – It has been a month since health officials first detected cases of measles in Ohio, and the number of cases has rapidly increased with at least 82 children infected as of Wednesday, according to CBS News. According to CBS News, 82 children in central Ohio contracted measles Wednesday, with 32 of these children in hospitalization. A majority of the children admitted were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 94% of the cases were in children younger than 5. “The reason why so many of our young children have been impacted by this measles outbreak is because that’s the The post Dozens Of Kids Are Catching Measles In Ohio appeared first on Shore News Network.
Interstate burlgary ring targeted Asian-American businesses in Tri-State area
VAUXHALL, NJ – A burglary ring operated by a Vauxhall man targeted Asian-American owned businesses from New York to Delaware, federal authorities reported. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Union County, New Jersey, man admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries. In Newark federal court, Randi Barr, 41, of Vauxhall, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin. Court records show between December 2, 2016, and March 20, 2019, Barr and others The post Interstate burlgary ring targeted Asian-American businesses in Tri-State area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Graveside candle sparks large fire at New Jersey cemetery
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – A graveside candle set as a memorial fell over and sparked a grass fire at a cemetery in South Brunswick on Wednesday. Firefighters from the Monmouth Junction Fire Department arrived at the scene inside the Floral Park Cemetery at around 11:40 am. Upon arrival, firefighters saw an area of approximately 100 feet wide was burned. No injuries were reported during the fire. At this time, no further damage was reported. The post Graveside candle sparks large fire at New Jersey cemetery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional
Bronson Winslow on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York’s gun ban in churches has hit a brick wall. According to court documents, a federal judge has ruled that New York’s ban on concealed weapons in churches is unconstitutional. According to the preliminary injunction granted by Judge John Sinatra of the Western District of New York, the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional because it violates the gun rights of worshipers and prevents them from freely exercising their religious beliefs. As reported in The Reload, Spencer v. Nigrelli was the third case that found the law The post ‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jerseyans win over $1,000,000 in Pick 4 drawing
A new state record for the largest cumulative jackpot in the history of the state’s Pick 4 lottery has been set. According to the New Jersey Lottery, Pick-4 players in the state won over $1 million in a single day for the first time ever. “The winning numbers for the evening drawing on December 28th were 1, 9, 5, and 6, awarding the majority of the $1,023,210 in prizes won yesterday,” the lottery commission said. “This significant payout is the result of the game change that took place on November 14, 2022, which made it possible for players to win The post New Jerseyans win over $1,000,000 in Pick 4 drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy
DEERFIELD TWP, NJ – A 16-year-old boy has gone missing and the New Jersey State Police are asking residents for assistance in locating him. The New Jersey State Police Bridgeton station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered, 16-year-old juvenile, identified as Ahmir Moreno. “Ahmir was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3pm yesterday, December 27th,” the NJSP said. He is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, skinny build, has long black hair, possibly in a bun, and The post State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande
RIO GRANDE, NJ – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal automobile crash that left a woman dead after her vehicle crashed into a home in Rio Grande. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house. “The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four old female of Whitesboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the final cause of death is pending The post Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey GOP lawmaker calls for government regulation of the media, free speech
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A self-proclaimed conservative Republican member of the Jackson Township municipal council is calling for government regulation of free speech and the media. The demand came from Steven Chisolm, the co-owner of a tree company that came under fire after it was reported by an independent journalist that his company, which he co-owns with his father and brother, raked in $173,000 in public contracts in the township where he serves. Chisolm took issue with the public release of his company’s financial connections to the township, in particular, an ordinance he championed that could see his family tree-cutting The post New Jersey GOP lawmaker calls for government regulation of the media, free speech appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH – A Richmond Heights man won $25,000 this week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5. Harshil Patel of Richmond Heights won $25,000. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Patel will receive $18,000. Coventry Food Market, located at 2780 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, sold the winning ticket. Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm. The post $25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL – Bail reform and pre-trial fairness for criminals is sweeping the nation. Many states have enacted bail reform policies that have created a revolving door for criminals. In Illinois, it has been deemed unconstitutional, setting the stage for other states to begin taking their criminal justice system back from the left-wing progressives who are pushing the pro-crime agenda. It won’t help in New Jersey, where the matter was put to vote as a ballot referendum question. A circuit court judge has ruled the act violates the Victim Rights Act. On Wednesday, circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge The post Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0