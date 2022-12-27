JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A self-proclaimed conservative Republican member of the Jackson Township municipal council is calling for government regulation of free speech and the media. The demand came from Steven Chisolm, the co-owner of a tree company that came under fire after it was reported by an independent journalist that his company, which he co-owns with his father and brother, raked in $173,000 in public contracts in the township where he serves. Chisolm took issue with the public release of his company’s financial connections to the township, in particular, an ordinance he championed that could see his family tree-cutting The post New Jersey GOP lawmaker calls for government regulation of the media, free speech appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO