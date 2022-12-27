Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the theft of approximately $600 worth of groceries from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers contacted 26-year old Ryan Humphrey who matched the description of the suspect.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 11:00 p.m. the 27-year old was advised of trespass by officers as he stood in the victim’s yard in the 2000 block of Northeast Freemont Avenue, while yelling at officers.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FORGERY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged forgery incident on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green. A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business but went to the second business right after that. Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR FELON IN POSSESSION
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for a warrant and cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 12:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in the Riddle area. The 45-year old driver was taken into custody. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT ARRESTS MAN FOR SUSPECTED ILLEGAL DRUG TRAFFICKING
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team have arrested a man and charged him with multiple drug crimes. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said Thursday evening detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Mill Street in Myrtle Creek. McArthur said this was done to conclude an ongoing investigation into the suspected illegal drug trafficking activities occurring there, as well as at other locations within the county.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PAST BURGLARY CASE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged past burglary case on Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:30 p.m. the 37-year old was contacted during a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. An officer had probable cause to arrest the woman stemming from a December 18th burglary.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED WHILE BICYCLING
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped while bicycling on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:00 p.m. the 56-year old was contacted regarding riding his bike in the oncoming lane of traffic in the 2400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. During contact, officers discovered the suspect had a warrant out of Siskiyou County, California.
opb.org
Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters
Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY POINTING A LASER AT AN OFFICER
A man was cited after allegedly pointing a laser at a Roseburg Police officer on Wednesday night. The RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. an officer was driving through Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street when the 49-year old allegedly pointed a laser in the officer’s eyes. The officer contacted the suspect who said that he was just messing around and didn’t think it was a crime to point a laser at a police officer.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION ON TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation after being spotted on Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just after 9:45 a.m. the 67-year old was contacted while he was lying inside a bus stop on wet ground in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. An officer recognized the man and knew that parole and probation staff wanted the man detained for failing to check in.
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest and 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized (Body Cam Footage)
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER STOPPING HIM ON A BICYCLE
Roseburg Police jailed a man after stopping him while he riding his bicycle Tuesday night. An RPD report said just before 11:30 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted after cycling without lights or reflectors in the 1200 block of Northwest Ellan Street. The suspect admitted to there being a warrant for his arrest for not checking in with his parole officer.
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE SENT TO JUVENILE DETENTION FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BURGLARY
A female juvenile was taken into custody following an alleged school burglary. A Roseburg Police report said officers received video footage of two females breaking into Joseph Lane Middle School on Northeast Vine Street on December 17th. Officers later identified one of the females. The suspect was allegedly seen on video breaking a window at the school, damaging a vending machine, and stealing a wheelchair.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run accident Friday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Odell Avenue, after a caller said a man had been hit by a vehicle. It reportedly left the scene and was not located. The vehicle was described by a witness as a red newer Jeep Wrangler. The incident is being investigated as a failure to perform duties of a driver-felony case.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR REPORTED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for a reported strangulation incident by Roseburg Police early Saturday. Information from RPD said at about 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Southeast Mill Street for a disturbance. The victim had evidence that she had been strangled and had other minor injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII AND ELUDE INCIDENT
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged DUII and elude incident early Monday. A DCSO report said just before 1:15 a.m. a pickup was observed in the area of West B Avenue and Second Street in Drain, which was allegedly driving recklessly. When a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the pickup failed to yield and continued to drive northbound on Second Street. Shortly after the pursuit began, the vehicle crashed down an embankment and into some blackberry bushes.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
Comments / 2