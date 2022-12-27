Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
Kait 8
Missouri Highway Patrol warns of impaired drivers over holiday weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s celebrations. Local law enforcement warns of the dangers of impaired drivers. During New Year’s 2021/2022, one person was killed and 331 people were injured in more than a...
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
At least one dead in St. Charles County highway crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – At least one person died in a St. Charles County highway crash Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Highway 370. The crash led to traffic...
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
kwos.com
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
kmmo.com
MSHP REPORTS THREE TRAFFIC FATALITIES OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PERIOD
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23 and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26. Troopers investigated a total of 306 traffic crashes, 84 crash injuries, 52 DWIs, and 3 traffic...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
KRMS Radio
Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area
Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Hog Wild! Trailer Overturns Causing Pig Roundup For Troopers On Highway 17
A tractor trailer hauling pigs overturned in Miller County today. The tractor trailer overturned on Highway 17 at Saline Road, releasing more than 50 pigs. No one was hurt in the crash, but Highway 17 at Saline Road was blocked as first responders rounded up the pigs. In a tweet...
