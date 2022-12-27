ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip from Christmas customer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin waitress got a Christmas morning surprise from a customer — a $1,000 tip.

Callie Blue, 29, was waiting tables at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie, just outside Madison, at 6 a.m. Sunday when she started chatting with one of the few customers in the restaurant at that hour, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. He left her a $1,000 tip.

The customer was Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. He told the newspaper he was looking for people in need as part of the club’s Pay It Forward campaign. Two donors had given about $5,000 for tip money.

He said his Christmas Day schedule was booked with families he planned to help starting at 7:30 a.m. so he searched the internet for restaurants open at 6 a.m. and learned about Gus’s Diner. He also had gotten an email about Blue and wanted to measure her customer service skills and demeanor.

He was impressed enough to pull $1,000 from the $5,000 tip money. He said about 12 servers got big tips but Blue got the biggest one because it was Christmas morning and she was the last recipient.

Blue called the tip amazing and said she’ll use it to help feed her four horses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as No. 15 Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight by beating Western Michigan 76-66 on Friday night. “When Steve’s playing like that, we’re a very hard team to beat,” said Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn, who assisted on two Crowl second-half dunks. Wisconsin (10-2) hadn’t played since a 78-56 victory over Lehigh on Dec. 15. A winter storm led to the cancellation of a scheduled Dec. 23 home game with Grambling State. One night after Central Michigan surprised Michigan 63-61, Wisconsin avoided another potential Mid-American Conference vs. Big Ten upset by pulling away early in the second half.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy