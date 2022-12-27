ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

2-1-8, Fireball: 6

(two, one, eight; Fireball: six)

Shore News Network

New Jerseyans win over $1,000,000 in Pick 4 drawing

A new state record for the largest cumulative jackpot in the history of the state’s Pick 4 lottery has been set. According to the New Jersey Lottery, Pick-4 players in the state won over $1 million in a single day for the first time ever. “The winning numbers for the evening drawing on December 28th were 1, 9, 5, and 6, awarding the majority of the $1,023,210 in prizes won yesterday,” the lottery commission said. “This significant payout is the result of the game change that took place on November 14, 2022, which made it possible for players to win The post New Jerseyans win over $1,000,000 in Pick 4 drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Associated Press

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:. (two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K+

There were three Mega Millions players with winning tickets in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to state Lottery officials. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County ($20,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Associated Press

Giants activate safety McKinney for win-and-in versus Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive co-captain and safety Xavier McKinney has been activated from reserve-non-football injury list and is expected to play in the New York Giants’ win-and-in game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Giants, who can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win, made the move Saturday. They also released receiver David Sills and elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. McKinney has missed seven games since breaking bones in his left hand while vacationing in Mexico during the bye week in early November. He had an accident while taking a tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He underwent surgery. Doctors gave McKinney the OK to return to practice Thursday, opening a 21-day window for him to be activated. It didn’t take long to bring back the third-year safety, who led the team with five interceptions in 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Enaruna's 18 help Cleveland State down Robert Morris 63-54

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 18 points as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 63-54 on Saturday. Enaruna added five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Deshon Parker scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Drew Lowder recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance). Enoch Cheeks led the way for the Colonials (7-8, 2-2) with 19 points. Kahliel Spear added 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Robert Morris. In addition, Matt Mayers finished with six points. Both teams next play Thursday. Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee and Robert Morris visits Youngstown State.
CLEVELAND, OH
94.5 PST

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

Deadline for $1,500 Direct Payments Is Extended, How To Apply!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the State’s Property Tax Program earlier this year. Unlike in the past, renters are now included in the program. The ANCHOR-Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, property tax relief program will raise more than $ 2 billion for fiscal 2023, and began on the 1st day of July. Notably, December 30-January 31 of 2023 is the extended date to claim the assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)

It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
NEW JERSEY STATE
