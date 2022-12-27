NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Friends and family will gather on Sunday for a special memorial honoring the life and service of Sgt. Gordon Best. Officer Best died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call in the Barefoot Resort area. Roads were very wet and, while headed southbound on Highway 17, he lost control of his police vehicle. The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO