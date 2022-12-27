ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach to mark anniversary of officer's line of duty death this weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Friends and family will gather on Sunday for a special memorial honoring the life and service of Sgt. Gordon Best. Officer Best died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call in the Barefoot Resort area. Roads were very wet and, while headed southbound on Highway 17, he lost control of his police vehicle. The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for gunshot victim

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown Police responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital Friday night in reference to a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. If anyone has any information about this incident they are...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 person killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — One person has been killed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in a crash on Tyvola Road at Zion Road in Marion County. The crash occurred about four miles west of Mullins, troopers said. One vehicle was involved; the driver went off the side...
MARION COUNTY, SC

