Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds gather to remember Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to remember an Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer. Jonah Burton died of cancer on Christmas Eve. His entire family surrounded him as he took his last breath at home. “We were all taking a photo, and I watched his heart or his chest […]
wpde.com
'No one will ever call me mom again' Mother of fallen MB officer speaks after 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday marked 20 years since the Myrtle Beach Police Department lost one its own – Private First Class Joe McGarry. ABC15 spoke one-on-one with Officer McGarry’s mother, Anita McGarry, about her son two decades later. “I’ll never be called mom again. No...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach to mark anniversary of officer's line of duty death this weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Friends and family will gather on Sunday for a special memorial honoring the life and service of Sgt. Gordon Best. Officer Best died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call in the Barefoot Resort area. Roads were very wet and, while headed southbound on Highway 17, he lost control of his police vehicle. The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole.
WMBF
‘They need role models’: Impacted Florence County community reacts to shooting involving 2 teens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old is in a hospital bed, while the teen accused of shooting him is now in jail. Florence County deputies arrested 17-year-old Javorious Gore Wednesday after they said he shot a 15-year-old along Allies Court, between Freedom Boulevard and National Cemetery Road. RELATED COVERAGE |...
wpde.com
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mom thanks Solid Waste workers for continued friendship with her son
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach mom is thanking the Solid Waste Authority for the continued kindness one of their workers has shown to her son. Austin Davis is a child who loves greeting the Solid Waste Authority workers for their routine pick-up at his house. One...
wpde.com
Police respond to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for gunshot victim
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown Police responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital Friday night in reference to a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. If anyone has any information about this incident they are...
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
wpde.com
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
Man uses gun at South Carolina Waffle House to fend off 2 men who jumped counter, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man used a gun to fend off two men who jumped the counter at a Conway-area Waffle House and began to assault him, according to a police report obtained by News13. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 1528 Highway 544, according to the report, […]
wpde.com
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
wpde.com
Man throws pills from car during police chase near Little River hospital: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after leading police on a chase near a Little River area hospital. Chance Mitchell is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking cocaine (200g or more, but less than 400g) and littering (less than 15 pounds).
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
wpde.com
Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
wpde.com
Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wpde.com
1 person killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — One person has been killed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in a crash on Tyvola Road at Zion Road in Marion County. The crash occurred about four miles west of Mullins, troopers said. One vehicle was involved; the driver went off the side...
wpde.com
Person wanted for domestic violence found beaten behind Florence Co. gas station: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in serious condition after he was badly beaten with a hammer Wednesday night along Highway 76 in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the victim was found severely beaten and...
Comments / 0