NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
06-34-36-53-56, Cash Ball: 3
(six, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
Pick 3
5-2-0, Fireball: 7
(five, two, zero; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4
1-6-5-8, Fireball: 7
(one, six, five, eight; Fireball: seven)
Cash 5
06-08-20-26-32, Xtra: 2
(six, eight, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Midday Pick 3
2-1-8, Fireball: 6
(two, one, eight; Fireball: six)
Midday Pick 4
6-6-5-1, Fireball: 6
(six, six, five, one; Fireball: six)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
