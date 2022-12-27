NJ Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash4Life

06-34-36-53-56, Cash Ball: 3

(six, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

Pick 3

5-2-0, Fireball: 7

(five, two, zero; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

1-6-5-8, Fireball: 7

(one, six, five, eight; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

06-08-20-26-32, Xtra: 2

(six, eight, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Midday Pick 3

2-1-8, Fireball: 6

(two, one, eight; Fireball: six)

Midday Pick 4

6-6-5-1, Fireball: 6

(six, six, five, one; Fireball: six)

Mega Millions

09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000

