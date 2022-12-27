ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect sought after man stabbed during robbery at Bronx deli

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are looking for a wallet thief who stabbed a man inside a Soundview deli early on Christmas Day.

The stabbing happened inside Zack's Deli and Snacks located at 1498 Westchester Ave. around 6:19 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the suspect approached the 43-year-old victim and made him go through his pockets before removing his wallet that contained nearly $50.

Police released photos Tuesday of the suspect inside the Bronx deli. Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD released surveillance images Tuesday of the suspect inside the deli.

After a brief struggle, the victim attempted to retrieve his wallet, and the suspect then stabbed him once in the left shoulder.

Police said the suspect fled to parts unknown and the victim was removed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

1010WINS

