jackie olk
4d ago
Who cares if he identifies as a woman now that doesn't change what he did to be sentenced to death. Did his victim get showed any mercy or given a second chance hell no she didn't, so he shouldn't either.
Reply(1)
19
Joe Wright
4d ago
This individual has been convicted of murder and sentenced to pay for that crime with their life. I for one do not believe it has any deterrent value and don't have any moral objections to its use. Now that the time comes near this person is starting to feel the fear and helplessness of the victim. Maybe that's where the real punishment lies.
Reply
16
Head Hen
4d ago
You can't say Scott did the crime, not Amber. Justice needs to be served & if Parsons gives clemency, there's going to be a lot of outraged citizens!
Reply(1)
12
