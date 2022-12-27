Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
KAAL-TV
Byron man facing multiple charges after incident with Dodge County deputies Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing multiple charges after an incident with Dodge County deputies on Thursday. James Lloyd House, 31, is facing charges of trespassing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and 4th-degree assault on a peace officer.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
KAAL-TV
OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
KEYC
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
wwisradio.com
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
wizmnews.com
Brown gets more time to find lawyer for murder charge in La Crosse shooting
Two weeks after being brought back to La Crosse to face a murder charge, an Illinois man remains in jail without a defense lawyer. Nelson Brown is one of the two suspects accused of repeatedly shooting Ernest Knox last January in north La Crosse. Judge Ramona Gonzalez said in court...
Charges: Man shot girlfriend in the head with children inside apartment
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A man is charged with attempted murder and a woman is gravely wounded after a shooting inside a Rochester apartment over the weekend.According to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, Phillip Turner, 34, of Rochester faces second-degree attempted murder and two assault charges in connection to the Saturday shooting. On Sunday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in northwest Rochester on a welfare check for a woman. When they arrived, a child answered the door and said their mom was dead, the complaint said. There were two children in the apartment. Officers located the woman on the floor...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to probation for drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend the next 5 years on probation for several drug possession charges. 31-year Aden Aden was first arrested back in June when he swallowed some pills that police suspect contained fentanyl to avoid charges. He was arrested again in July after...
KAAL-TV
Construction site reports $15K in stolen copper wiring
(ABC 6 News) – A job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Circle NW fell victim to a burglary between Dec. 21 and the morning of Dec. 27, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. The job site owners reported 35 missing rolls of 10-, 12- and...
wizmnews.com
Former Onalaska man charged with felony for firing gun during argument about driving drunk
A former La Crosse area man is facing four criminal charges, following a gunfire incident on Avon Street in La Crosse on Christmas Day. Luke Springer is charged with a felony count of reckless endangerment, along with lesser counts of operating a firearm while drunk, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.
KIMT
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole
11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole. Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m. A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole...
