Read full article on original website
Related
Goodbye 2022: Take a look back with Hays Post top 10 most read stories
New Year's Eve offers an annual moment to reflect on the past while looking to the future. So as we wrap up 2022, take a look back at the local stories Hays Post readers were talking about the most. . . . No. 10: Victoria man sentenced to life for...
No Hays City Commission work session Thursday
Dec. 29 is a fifth Thursday of the month; therefore, there will not be a Hays City Commission work session that afternoon.
City offices in Hays closed Monday for holiday observance
City of Hays offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
Hays' refuse/recycling collection changes for New Year holiday
Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Jan. 2 refuse/recycling route collection schedules in Hays will be altered as follows:. Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Routes collected Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Friday, Jan. 6 will...
Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay
A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 17 and 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas remains in the high-incidence category, but Ellis County dropped to the substantial category,...
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
Hayws PD Activity Log, Dec. 4-10
The Hays Police Department responded to 86 calls from Dec. 4-10, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
KFC restaurant ‘closed for good’ in Great Bend
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law, according to a media release from the First District congressman's office. In a statement from his office Mann said, "Senator Bob Dole...
Man injured by fall from Hays grain elevator after hours-long standoff
On Friday at 4:20 p.m. the Hays Police Department received a call about a man on the grain elevator downtown. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker. Fire fighters...
KWCH.com
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
Rezoning to open residential tract, land north of 48th for development
The Hays Area Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request that could open up more lots for housing east of Hays. L & M Development, Richard Werth owner, has applied to rezone an 11-acre tract of land east of the Hays Regional Airport along Airflyte Drive. The request is to...
Local sports on PBS to start your New Year
BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Inaccurate reporting of dismissed ticket issued to Hays cancer patient leads to threats
An opinion piece printed in the Wichita Eagle on Dec. 24 told the tale of a man with inoperable terminal cancer being the victim of three cold-hearted Hays Police Department officers raiding his hospital room to confiscate the cannabis he was using to find some relief from his symptoms. That...
Kansas man hospitalized after pickup rollover crash
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford F250 driven by Lance S. Jones, 43, Gaylord, was northbound on Kansas 232 at the Kansas 18 Junction just east of Lucas. The driver failed...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men resume MIAA play at Central Missouri
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State returns to conference play following the holiday break with a weekend road trip to Missouri. The Tigers start the two-game swing with Central Missouri on New Year's Eve (Sat. Dec. 31). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at the UCM Multipurpose Building. FHSU enters at 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases
PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0