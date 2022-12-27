ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Related
Hays Post

Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay

A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 17 and 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas remains in the high-incidence category, but Ellis County dropped to the substantial category,...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law, according to a media release from the First District congressman's office. In a statement from his office Mann said, "Senator Bob Dole...
RUSSELL, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Local sports on PBS to start your New Year

BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
BUNKER HILL, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man hospitalized after pickup rollover crash

RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford F250 driven by Lance S. Jones, 43, Gaylord, was northbound on Kansas 232 at the Kansas 18 Junction just east of Lucas. The driver failed...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men resume MIAA play at Central Missouri

Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State returns to conference play following the holiday break with a weekend road trip to Missouri. The Tigers start the two-game swing with Central Missouri on New Year's Eve (Sat. Dec. 31). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at the UCM Multipurpose Building. FHSU enters at 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

