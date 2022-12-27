ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Winter wonderlands across Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What comes to mind when you think of winter? Dark, dreary, sludge-filled roads? Cozy, winter wonderlands circling the holiday season?. Just like the weather, winter can be a polarizing time of year for some. Even though it may not be fun to drive in, snow in central Pennsylvania brings out the beauty of the season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
parenthoodandpassports.com

Pennsylvania with Kids | 18 FUN Family-Friendly Things to Do in Pennsylvania This Winter

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As wintertime arrives in Pennsylvania, you may be at a loss when it comes to ideas for traveling with children to the Keystone State. However, you’ll be glad to know there are many iconic family-friendly places to visit that will keep you and your kids entertained. With an array of fun things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy – even when the bitter cold winter months set in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in...
MOSCOW, ID
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Andy Palumbo's festive ties

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The cold weather has Talkback callers feeling particularly feisty. Others comment about our snappy dressers. But first, we begin with a call about the Rose Bowl. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to …. MONROE...
MOSCOW, ID
leisuregrouptravel.com

3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations

Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdiy.org

In 2022, PA Adopted New Rules Limiting Oil, Gas Emissions

Pennsylvania adopted rules limiting emissions from oil and gas sites this year, in a race to meet a federal deadline. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more on one of the top stories of 2022. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy