Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from three to about 25, with several more expected to open soon. The Vermont Cannabis Control Board say that 25 are now open around the state as of about a week ago and another four announced they plan to open within a month. Seven other dispensaries have received licenses. Vermont is among nearly two dozen states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including New York, where the first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opened on Thursday.
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm is ushering in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing heavy rainfall or snow. Flooding and rock slides have closed portions of roads in northern California. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate Saturday into early Sunday. Chains or four-wheel drive are being required for vehicles on many roads through the mountains. The National Weather Service in Sacramento says the atmospheric river storm is pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. One ski resort south of Lake Tahoe closed a chair lift because of flooding.
No. 8 UConn women beat Marquette 61-48
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead eighth-ranked UConn to a 61-48 victory over visiting Marquette on Saturday. Aaliyah Edwards had nine points and eight rebounds and Dorka Juhasz added nine points and 10 rebounds for UConn. Liza Carlen had 15 points and six rebounds for Marquette. UConn played just six players in the first half as leading scorer Azzi Fudd missed another game due to a knee injury and Aubrey Griffin, who has started nine games, was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.
