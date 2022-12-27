ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallowell, ME

WGME

Rollover accident driver escapes major injury

Fairfield Police responded Friday to a single-vehicle accident on Norridgewock Road. They and emergency services found a Jeep Patriot upside in the roadway with the driver still belted in. Police say the Jeep drifted into the breakdown lane and struck a trailer that was already in the lane, causing the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WGME

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later

EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
EDGECOMB, ME
WGME

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light after Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into the lighthouse, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass. Books...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME

