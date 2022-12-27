Read full article on original website
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
Help Celebrate This Maine World War II Veteran’s 99th Birthday by Sending Her a Card
A simple gesture can have a monumental impact, especially in making someone's day feel even more special. Well, now is your opportunity to do just that for a veteran in Maine who will be celebrating a major birthday. World War II U.S. Navy WAVE Leona Chasse will be turning 99...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good
There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. “Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Woman Riding Mobility Scooter Struck & Killed in Rochester, NH
A woman riding a mobility scooter in Rochester was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon. Rochester Police said police found a female lying in the road and not breathing on Columbus Avenue (Route 125) near KFC around 1:55 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the Strafford County Technical Accident Reconstruction Team determined the female was traveling south when she was struck.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
New Hampshire Teen Makes Annual Holiday Donation to Dover Children’s Home for Eighth Year
Now this is quite the inspiration. It's always meaningful and life-changing when someone lends a helping hand to those in need, whether that's through financial assistance, donations, time, or another manner. Over the holidays, acts of kindness towards those less fortunate are even more of a blessing. The Dover Children's...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has...
Diocese of Manchester, NH Remembers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first Pope to resign, died Saturday at the age of 95. “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away (Saturday) at 9:34 Central European Standard Time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” the Holy See press office said in a tweet. His funeral is Thursday in St. Peter’s Square.
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
Merrimac, MA Multi-Family House Damaged by Fire
Firefighters battled a fire in the common wall of a multi-family house in Merrimac Monday morning. The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the 2 story house on Church Street as arriving firefighters in below freezing temperatures found nearby fire hydrants frozen and smoke coming from the wall, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher. Water on board fire trucks was used per the department's protocol.
Rockslide Closes Merrimack, New Hampshire, Premium Outlet
The Merrimack Premium Outlets shopping area was closed Wednesday morning after a rockslide behind the shopping area also affected the gas line into the building. The Merrimack Fire Department said they responded to the rockslide behind the shopping area's building 4 just after 7 a.m. The area was evacuated and the gas shut off as Liberty Utilities and Eversource worked to make repairs.
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Flushes Some Water Mains Tuesday
After several reports of discolored water in several neighborhoods, the Rye Water District will flush water mains Tuesday to remove sediment buildup. The district said that water mains in the areas of Grove Road, Garland Road, Fern Ave, and Marjorie Way will be flushed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The procedure could leave some customers with low water pressure or discolored water.
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
York, Maine Man Found Dead in House After Domestic Disturbance
A domestic dispute that started Thursday evening in York ended Friday with a man found dead in a home. York Police told WGME TV a man locked a woman out of a house on Sewall's Pasture Road after he assaulted her. While police were able to remove the child from the house they could not get the man out because of "safety concerns."
Salisbury, MA Woman Poisoned Boyfriend with Ethylene glycol – Cops
A Salisbury woman was charged Thursday with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a compound found in anti-freeze and brake fluid. The Essex County Attorney's Office said Judy Church, 64, called police to her home Nov. 11 around 8 p.m. First responders found Leroy Fowler in "obvious medical distress" and took him to Anna Jacques Hospital. He was taken to two other hospitals for treatment of poisoning from ethylene glycol and died Nov. 13 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
