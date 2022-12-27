Read full article on original website
Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
Authorities ID Banning resident as victim of fatal South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office.
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and Friday homicide investigators are continuing their investigation of his death. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shots fired call where they found the victim, a 25- to 30-year-old Black man, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
Vigil held for foster mother killed by hit-and-run driver
There were calls for justice in South Los Angeles Thursday during at a vigil for a pastor and foster mother to 10 kids who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve.Family and friends gathered at a makeshift memorial held near the crash scene.On Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend was dropping off toys at a women's shelter near Broadway and 88th street.As she walked to her car with three of her foster kids, she was struck by a blue sedan, which took off without stopping to help.Los Angeles Police reminded the public that a reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to a hit-and-run offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.The LAPD's South Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call (213) 713-9579. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
Woman Charged With Killing Woman in Pasadena
A woman remained behind bars today while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman's death in Pasadena.
1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
