ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

2022 Sugar Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, best bets from proven model

The No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats aim to cap an impressive 2022 season with a win on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State takes on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Wildcats are 10-3 with an active four-game winning streak and a Big 12 championship win over TCU. Alabama is 10-2 overall, with three straight victories to end the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Mike Locksley breaks silence in one-sided South Carolina war of words, willing to settle it on the field

It's been the unlikeliest of 'rivalries,' if you can call it that, this beef between South Carolina and Maryland football. It started last year when Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, upset after four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham flipped his commitment to Maryland, accused Terps coach Mike Locksley of orchestrating a fake commitment to South Carolina in order to make a bigger splash when committing to Maryland.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10

I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Greg McElroy Impressed By 1 College Football Team Today

We're about halfway through Thursday's slate of college football bowl games and there have been a lot of impressive performances from the Pinstripe Bowl and the ongoing Cheez-It Bowl. For ESPN's Greg McElroy, one team has stood out to him so far. Taking to Twitter a short while ago, McElroy...
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder

John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Louisville score: Shaky Wildcats get back on track in rivalry win vs. struggling Cardinals

Kentucky hasn't looked like the trendy preseason Final Four team many -- myself included -- pegged it to be so far this season. But even wobbling No. 19 Kentucky had no problems with ACC laughingstock Louisville on Saturday as John Calipari and his Wildcats took care of business inside Rupp Arena to dominate his long-time understudy Kenny Payne and the Cardinals in the annual rivalry meeting 86-63.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin makes strong claims against Texas Tech player during bowl game scrum

Ole Miss lost 42-25 against Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, but that's not what Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was most upset about. According to an Associated Press and ESPN report, Kiffin claims that Dimitri Moore of the Red Raiders spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur. According to Kiffin, Moore played dirty during a fight for a loose ball after a fumble by the Rebels' Dayton Wade early in the fourth quarter.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

No. 22 New Mexico takes 13-0 record to Wyoming

No. 22 New Mexico is off to its best start in 55 years at 13-0 as it heads into its Mountain West game Saturday against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. The Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) are chasing the 1967-68 squad that started 17-0 before finishing 23-5 and ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy