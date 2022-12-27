Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
Yardbarker
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer rips officials after Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was not happy with the officiating during Friday's 45-38 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame, and he let the world know it after the game. Following the loss, Beamer scorched the game's officials, telling reporters, via Dwayne McLemore of The State, "Thank...
No. 12 Baylor Basketball Drubbed at Iowa State in Opening Big 12 Game
Hitting the road in a place like Hilton Coliseum is never easy, and Baylor was glaring proof in a glaring loss.
CBS Sports
2022 Sugar Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, best bets from proven model
The No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats aim to cap an impressive 2022 season with a win on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State takes on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Wildcats are 10-3 with an active four-game winning streak and a Big 12 championship win over TCU. Alabama is 10-2 overall, with three straight victories to end the regular season.
Josh Heupel and His Wife Dawn Grew Up in the Same "Middle of Nowhere" Town
When Josh Heupel got the offer to become head football coach at the University of Tennessee in January of 2021, the former Oklahoma Sooner, picked in the sixth round of the NFL draft, leapt at the opportunity, even if it meant uprooting his family. But Josh Heupel's wife Dawn Heupel was ready for the journey.
247Sports
Mike Locksley breaks silence in one-sided South Carolina war of words, willing to settle it on the field
It's been the unlikeliest of 'rivalries,' if you can call it that, this beef between South Carolina and Maryland football. It started last year when Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, upset after four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham flipped his commitment to Maryland, accused Terps coach Mike Locksley of orchestrating a fake commitment to South Carolina in order to make a bigger splash when committing to Maryland.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
Greg McElroy Impressed By 1 College Football Team Today
We're about halfway through Thursday's slate of college football bowl games and there have been a lot of impressive performances from the Pinstripe Bowl and the ongoing Cheez-It Bowl. For ESPN's Greg McElroy, one team has stood out to him so far. Taking to Twitter a short while ago, McElroy...
Former Ole Miss Quarterback Luke Altmyer Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to Illinois on Thursday. Altmyer, who completed 28 of 54 passes in two seasons with the Rebels, confirmed his decision by posting a photo wearing a Fighting Illini jersey on Twitter. The four-star recruit ended his first season by recording 174 yards, a...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Louisville score: Shaky Wildcats get back on track in rivalry win vs. struggling Cardinals
Kentucky hasn't looked like the trendy preseason Final Four team many -- myself included -- pegged it to be so far this season. But even wobbling No. 19 Kentucky had no problems with ACC laughingstock Louisville on Saturday as John Calipari and his Wildcats took care of business inside Rupp Arena to dominate his long-time understudy Kenny Payne and the Cardinals in the annual rivalry meeting 86-63.
CBS Sports
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Lane Kiffin makes strong claims against Texas Tech player during bowl game scrum
Ole Miss lost 42-25 against Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, but that's not what Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was most upset about. According to an Associated Press and ESPN report, Kiffin claims that Dimitri Moore of the Red Raiders spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur. According to Kiffin, Moore played dirty during a fight for a loose ball after a fumble by the Rebels' Dayton Wade early in the fourth quarter.
CBS Sports
No. 22 New Mexico takes 13-0 record to Wyoming
No. 22 New Mexico is off to its best start in 55 years at 13-0 as it heads into its Mountain West game Saturday against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. The Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) are chasing the 1967-68 squad that started 17-0 before finishing 23-5 and ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.
No. 12 Baylor Bears at Iowa State: Preview & How to Watch
No. 12 Baylor Bears men’s basketball team hits the road to face Iowa State as Big 12 play tips off Saturday, Dec. 31
Oklahoma State vs Kansas Basketball Preview: Big 12 Play Opens to End 2022
The Jayhawks will take the court in Allen Fieldhouse one last time this calendar year, this time against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
No. 12 Baylor Basketball Notches 10th Win of the Year Over Nicholls in Waco
No. 12 Baylor men's basketball (10-2) toyed with Nicholls (6-7) in its final game before Big 12 play, winning in Waco 85-56 on the back of Keyonte George. Stop me if you've heard this one before: Baylor men's basketball struggled to completely put away a bad opponent. That was the story of this ...
5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets next OV, talks preferred position in college
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Nyckoles Harbor set an official visit to Oregon for the last weekend of January ahead of his Feb. 1 announcement. The five-star athlete said LSU is no longer likely to get an official visit, and South Carolina, Michigan and Maryland are also in contention for the Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll standout.
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Kansas Jayhawks Predictions: Turning Over to the New Year.
The crew gets together to tell you what they expect to see in today's conference opener.
Comments / 1